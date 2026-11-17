Atlanta's number eight prospect Briggs McKenzie gets frequently compared to fellow North Carolina prep lefty MacKenzie Gore. They share similar size and athleticism, but McKenzie doesn't share Gore's velocity. Instead, he sits more in the low-90s, topping out around 95 mph.

Briggs McKenzie's calling card is his big curveball. At 20 years old, it's already a plus pitch that will only get better as he continues to develop and add strength. He also throws a changeup in the low-80s that does have some good action on it, but McKenzie will need more time and reps to develop it as a quality third pitch.

He quickly ascended to High-A Rome in limited action in 2026 before he was sidelined in July with a left forearm injury. He made seven starts across three levels, going 1-0 with a 2.08 ERA in 26 innings. He collected 31 strikeouts to just 12 walks and held opposing batters to a meager .189 batting average.

McKenzie has excelled in the Arizona Fall League this year, where he is sharing the field with several fellow Braves minor leaguers. On Oct. 16, he struck out six batters in a hitless outing against the Scottsdale Scorpions.

McKenzie throws a good number of strikes, but tends to let his velocity dip, limiting his ability to pitch deep into games. He only made it through five innings twice in 2026. He's got room to grow and add muscle, but his slender frame raises questions about how much.

In regard to an MLB comp, as I mentioned, McKenzie often gets compared to his North Carolina counterpart. I believe a cleaner parallel may be Cole Hamels. While their windups don't resemble one another, both are tall, lean left-handers who lean heavily on their off-speed stuff to get hitters out. Both pitchers, however, do feature a quick slingshot arm action in their deliveries that allows the ball to come out of the hand quickly.

At this point in his development, I see Briggs McKenzie fitting into a role similar to the one Didier Fuentes has occupied for the Braves so far in his short career. He was mainly a high-usage bullpen arm in 2026 but has been used as a spot starter at times. They could also use him the way the team used Grant Holmes in the postseason – as the bulk guy following an opener. His role will be dependent on whether he can add strength and hold velocity as the game goes on.

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