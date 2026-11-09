How Braves Prospects Looked in Latest Fall Stars Game

Tate Southisene and Briggs McKenzie saw action in the Fall Stars Game on Sunday night, which highlighted the top players during the 2026 Arizona Fall League season.

Neither of the Atlanta Braves prospects had the nights of their lives, but being in the game is still worthy of note.

Southisene went 0-for-2 with a walk and a run scored, striking out the other two times. On the defensive side, he recorded two outs as the starting shortstop in the game.

Meanwhile, McKenzie allowed two runs on three hits and three walks while striking out a batter in two-thirds of an inning. Of the five sliders he threw, he induced whiffs on two of them, according to MLB.com.

Southisene, the Braves' No. 3 prospect and the No. 58 overall prospect in baseball, has had a stellar stint in the Arizona Fall League. In 16 games, he's batted .321 with an .867 OPS, three extra-base hits, 5 RBIs and seven stolen bases.

Meanwhile, McKenzie hasn't had the strongest Arizona Fall League (6.53 ERA, 1.69 WHIP), but he's certainly had his moments. He's one of the only starters to complete five innings in a start. He's coming off a recent start where he pitched four scoreless innings.

MLB..com labeled him as being "equipped with some of the most electric stuff in the Fall League."

The entire Arizona Fall League has a day off from games on Monday, but after that, the Braves prospects have at least three more games of action on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. They have two more regular-season games, and then they have a playoff game on Thursday.

Should they advance, despite their last-place finish in the Arizona Fall League, the Glendale Desert Dogs would play in the semi-final on Friday and after that would be a championship game on Saturday.