Kaiden McCarthy was selected 48th overall by the Atlanta Braves, one round before Jensen Hirschkorn. Like Hirschkorn, McCarthy is a high-upside prep right-handed pitcher with plenty of time to develop.

McCarthy offers a fastball with a good amount of sink that lives in the mid-90s but can run up to 99 mph. He has plenty of secondary breaking stuff, but his changeup might be his best, as the late life makes it a truly deceptive offering. He also features a slider, a sweeper and a power curveball.

McCarthy is the highest-drafted high school player from the state of Vermont in the history of the MLB Draft, and if he makes it to the Major Leagues before 2021 Pittsburgh Pirates fourth-rounder Owen Kellington, McCarthy will be the first Vermont high schooler to ever reach that level in the Draft era.

McCarthy reclassified for the 2026 Draft, so he is just 17 years old. Even so, he is very strong and athletic on the mound. He has a repeatable delivery and throws a lot of strikes. As he ventures into pro ball, the Braves coaches should help to refine his pitch mix, which currently features six different options.

Looking at McCarthy's mechanics, I see a lot of 2025 Los Angeles Angels first-rounder Tyler Bremner, who himself shows shades of Clay Buchholz and Zack Wheeler, the latter of whom is a solid comp for Kaiden McCarthy. Both McCarthy and Wheeler are athletic righties with a bag full of tricks.

Wheeler himself uses a six-pitch mix featuring multiple fastballs and breaking balls, which he uses in conjunction with deceptive arm angles to keep hitters off balance. If Kaiden McCarthy can learn to evolve his arsenal the way that Wheeler has in his career, that could be a good path for McCarthy to follow.

Unlike Zack Wheeler, who stands at 6-foot-4, McCarthy is a bit undersized at six feet even. But if he can use his strength and arm angle to his advantage, McCarthy should have no problem compensating for it.

Headed into his first full season of pro ball, McCarthy will begin his journey in rookie ball, and like Jensen Hirschkorn, he has a 2030 MLB ETA. Hirschkorn seems slightly more pro-ready than McCarthy, so if it were a race, my money would be on him, but the Braves have the benefit of being patient with both, and McCarthy certainly has a future as a back-end rotation or high-leverage bullpen guy. His development will tell that story.

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