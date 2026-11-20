With their third-round pick in the 2026 Draft, the Atlanta Braves selected 18-year-old Jensen Hirschkorn at 84th overall. Hirschkorn is an elite-upside high school pitcher with a plus three-pitch mix. His fastball reaches 96 miles per hour with ease, but with plenty of room to grow and add muscle, hitting triple digits seems like a near certainty. He also features a mid-80s slider that regularly misses bats, and a solid, if seldom-used changeup that will only improve with repetition.

An easy MLB comp for Hirschkorn would be Jacob Misiorowski. Hear this out.

That may seem lofty, but that's what ceilings are for. Both stand 6-foot-7 with long, lanky deliveries, powerful fastballs and a comfort with getting hitters out up in the zone. Like Misiorowski, Hirschkorn likes to pitch aggressively and go right after hitters, showing excellent command for his age.

If Miz is the ceiling, a much more realistic comp may be someone like LSU alum Kevin Gausman. Hirschkorn himself was headed to Baton Rouge before being selected by Atlanta. Both rely on a power fastball with easy, repeatable mechanics. Hirschkorn's mechanics likely come from his time playing high school basketball in California, which is also the likely origin of his athleticism and ability to put the ball where he wants it.

As Hirschkorn grows and shifts his focus to baseball full-time, he'll have an opportunity to work on his pitch shaping – something he's been lacking at the prep level. If he stays in the system, the Braves have been known for their development of pitchers, which is a plus for the young right-hander.

High-upside high school players usually mean long runways. Hirschkorn is currently at the Rookie level and isn't expected to be MLB-ready until 2030, so the Braves have plenty of time to develop him. With added muscle and a sharper, more seasoned arsenal, Jensen Hirschkorn has the makings of a solid, middle-of-the-rotation starter.

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