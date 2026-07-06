Martín Pérez Heads to Injured List, Two Prospects Called Up to Braves

The Atlanta Braves starting rotation took another hit. The team announced Monday morning that Martín Pérez is heading to the 15-day injured list with a left forearm contusion. He took a batted ball to the forearm on Sunday and exited the game after that.

He has been one of their most reliable arms this season. He has a 3.54 ERA in 18 appearances, 14 starts, this season.

This opened the door for a prospect arm to get his first shot at the majors. Right-hander Owen Murphy has been selected to the 40-man roster and called up to the majors. Braves insider Gaurav Vedak had the first report of the move on Sunday night.

Once Murphy takes the mound, it will mark his major league debut. He had a 2.28 ERA and a 0.80 WHIP in his last four starts in Triple-A. He has some momentum that signals a vote of confidence he should get a shot.

Pérez's status allowed Ritchie to come back up right after he was optioned. Both of his recent call-ups have come after a player was moved to the injured list.

The Braves were allowed to call him up despite not having the minimum of 15 days spent in the minors after being optioned. He threw three scoreless innings in relief Saturday night. Out of the bullpen, he's had eight scoreless total innings.

It can be presumed at this time, with Murphy coming up, that he will see innings out of the bullpen.

Carrasco was expected to be designted for assignment after allowed five runs over two innings pitched on Sunday. He also threw 44 pitches. He likely wouldn't be available anyway. The Braves get Ritchie in there as an option after a couple of days of rest.

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