The Atlanta Braves keep their busy day going. The team announced that they have re-signed utility man Mauricio Dubón to a three-year, $30 million contract. He will make $10 million per season.

With that, the Braves have at least one solid option for shortstop, and he can cover other positions when the need arises. He played at the position on opening day, and you can expect him to be in that spot again, barring another addition.

Given the value of his contract, the Braves are in a good place. They locked down a utility glove who played five different positions in the field for them during the 2026 season. He also served as a designated hitter a handful of times.

At the plate, he had a slash line of .276/.321/.399 with a .719 OPS, while setting career-high totals in hits (158), doubles (28), home runs (12) and RBIs (73).

He was particularly solid in the clutch, batting .321 with an .805 OPS with runners in scoring position.

The move comes a couple of hours after the Braves re-signed starting pitcher Tyler Mahle to a two-year, $40 million contract. Much of the continuity that helped the Braves down the stretch is back in place.

Meanwhile, their other shortstop option, Ha-Seong Kim, recently signed with the Detroit Tigers on a one-year contract worth $5 million. However, Kim signing elsewhere was to be expected.

A year ago, most wouldn't have predicted that Dubón would have been the higher priority re-signing of the two. He had just arrived in a trade, and many were waiting to see if the Braves would re-sign Kim, which they did. It shows how much can change in less than a year.

Along with addressing these needs, the Braves added bullpen help by signing right-hander Evan Phillips earlier this month.

What Remains for the Braves?

We’ll see what else they can get done before the lockout starts this week. Dubón and Mahle check off two major boxes: a shortstop and a starting pitcher. However, they could use another right-handed bat and perhaps another starting pitcher, if they can make the right deal happen.

There are plenty of options still out there to fill those needs. Whether it’s done in a hurry or after the lockout comes to an end is something we’ll have to wait and see.

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