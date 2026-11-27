With an MLB lockout seeming all but certain, the offseason calendar gets a little more dire. The current CBA expires on Dec. 1, giving teams just a handful of days to add free agents to fill out their rosters before the work stoppage takes effect. For the Atlanta Braves, their biggest needs become more glaring: shortstop, left field and starting pitching.

Nov. 20 was the MLB tender deadline, and the results may have given the Braves an opportunity to address depth in those specific areas. On the same day that he turned 31, the Cleveland Guardians released outfielder David Fry. A four-year MLB veteran, Fry is a bit simplistic to call a true outfielder. He more accurately falls into the utility category. In 2026, Fry suited up at five different positions as well as DH: left field, right field, first and third. That's the kind of versatility that Alex Anthopoulos loves.

Fry's best season was 2024, when he hit .263 in 122 games. He was at his best against left-handed pitching, posting a .996 OPS and earning his lone All-Star Game appearance.

After 2024, however, the injury bug hit Fry hard. Following that season, Cleveland deemed Fry to have a "chronically insufficient" UCL. The resulting operation was actually a revision. Fry had previously undergone Tommy John surgery earlier in his career, so the latest operation was to place an internal brace, as well as a tendon graft.

He hit just .171 in 66 games when he returned in 2025, exclusively as the team's designated hitter. He hit .201 in 91 games in 2026.

Look, the numbers don't look great, and the injury concerns are real. But if it's any consolation, the fact that Fry returned to true utility duties in 2026 proves that any concerns about his ability to throw with that reconstructed elbow were effectively put to rest. Not only can he still throw, but one look at Baseball Savant shows that Fry was in the 90th percentile in arm strength in the league. He can also still catch, but he should be viewed as an emergency third catcher, not a true backup.

He sees the ball well, drawing walks at a high rate and limiting chases outside the zone. Fry would purely be a bench player, but Atlanta needs a right-handed bat. He is a career .227 hitter, and some might view him as a right-handed Mike Yastrzemski, but Atlanta could view him as a nice platoon opportunity should they neglect to land a top outfielder in free agency.

To be clear, there is no reported connection between David Fry and the Braves. This is simply a suggestion based on a need for bench depth and a right-handed outfield bat. Giving him a guaranteed major-league deal is hard to justify, so a minor-league deal with a spring training invite and an opt-out is the realistic offer.

Signing Fry would be a low-risk move. If he can continue to hit lefties at a high rate, he can be a valuable pinch-hitter or platoon bat. If he can't, Atlanta can release him at little cost. Whatever Atlanta decides to do to address its needs, the impending lockout makes the need to do something all the more pressing.

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