Ha-Seong Kim's time with the Atlanta Braves is over. Per multiple reports, he has signed a one-year, $5 million contract with the Detroit Tigers.

Not even 12 months after the Braves had thought they had their answer at shortstop, he'd bound for the American League at a 75% pay cut.

Kim was originally claimed off waivers from the Braves after the Rays designated him for assignment late in the 2025 season. He had battled multiple injuries that year, but once he got to Atlanta, he was healthy and playing at his best.

"I just think he got there, and he was healthy, you know?" his agent, Scott Boras, said to Atlanta Braves on SI at last year's Winter Meetings before Kim signed. "He got to let it go and play."

He returned on a one-year, $20 million contract after he initially declined his $16 million player option.

The hope was that this would be a contract that would lay the groundwork for a long-term option.

“With Kim, I’m hopeful it’s the same thing,” general manager Alex Anthopoulos said in December after Kim signed. “Come here, best player you can be, have a great year, get the contract that you deserve, and hopefully this is a longer marriage than a year.”

A Contract Doomed From the Start

Before he had even been able to report for spring training, Kim's 2026 contract with the Braves started to look doomed. He suffered a right middle finger injury, and didn't return until May. Over time, he just couldn't get going. In 51 games played, he batted .119 with a .359 OPS with two exta-base hits and nine RBIs.

He had one major highlight when he hit a walk-off single in extra innings to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers back in August.

While his tenure in Atlanta didn't go as planned, maybe he finds a way in Detroit. He gets a full offseason to train that he didn't have the year before, and he has a solid year. For him, that would be nice to see.

Meanwhile, the Braves still don't have an answer at shortstop. Mauricio Dubón remains unsigned on the free-agent market. Most of their options in the system are young and likely far off from being able to help this upcoming season.

Anthopoulos has said that a trade could be an option for shortstop, but we still have to see if a move actually comes about. The lockout starts a week from Tuesday at 11:59 p.m. They're running out of time to make a move before then.

A frenzy could happen. It could not. Time to see what else unfolds with a week left.

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