The Atlanta Braves have ensured a key piece of their postseason roster is sticking around for another two years.

The team announced on Saturday afternoon that they had re-signed right-hander Tyler Mahle to a two-year, $40 million deal. He’ll make $20 million each season.

With this move, the Braves secured one of the most reliable arms from the latter half of the season. His departure would have left the team with more unknowns related to the rotation.

He and Chris Sale will likely be the top-two rotation arms, with other spots up for grabs. This move also ensured some certainty before everything shuts down due to the expected lockout, which will start at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday.

He was acquired at the trade deadline in exchange for Anthony Molina. At the time, the move was understandably criticized for being the only move for a starter made by the team.

While starter depth remained thin after, Mahle at least proved to be one of the top arms in baseball down the stretch of the regular season.

Mahle pitched to a 1.99 ERA over 54 2/3 innings pitched. His ERA with the team ranked seventh in the majors among qualified pitchers in that span, and the team went 6-3 in games he started.

He is another name added to a long list of pitchers who immediately increase their performance after joining the Braves. Before arriving in Atlanta, Mahle was 3-9 with a 5.13 ERA with the Giants.

In seven of nine starts, he delivered at least six innings. For a team that needed innings badly, he was able to provide them.

He honed in on his fastball and splitter when he arrived in Atlanta, helping him turn up the dial. In the postseason, he delivered two strong starts, even in the middle of an injury scare that occurred ahead of his first career postseason start. He allowed just two runs over 12 1/3 innings pitched in October.

What Remains for the Braves?

There likely isn’t much they can do before the lockout unless they work quickly. That’s not necessarily for a lack of trying. They just didn’t have much time from the start.

Free agency hit the evening of Nov. 5, giving them less than 30 days to get anything done under the current collective bargaining agreement, and in turn before the lockout.

Along with Mahle, they addressed the bullpen, inking right-handed Evan Phillips to a three-year contract.

Other key needs include a shortstop and a right-handed bat.

As for the rotation, getting another arm would provide them with more security. Even if Didier Fuentes earns a rotation spot, extra certainty would go a long way after what they’ve experienced in previous seasons.

That’s likely a post-lockout thing to figure out, barring another quick move.

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