Braves Remove Two Relievers From Active Roster in Latest Shuffle

The Atlanta Braves got another flurry of moves underway ahead of their road series with the Phillies. They announced that they selected reliever Ian Hamilton to the major league roster. In corresponding moves, they’ve designated Osvaldo Bido for assignment and optioned Hayden Harris to Triple-A.

Bido was placed on waivers after a shaky outing on Wednesday night. He allowed three earned runs in just one-third of an inning pitched. The Braves' comfortable 6-0 lead was suddenly a save situation. He allowed three earned runs with under an inning pitched in back-to-back appearances. It inflated his ERA from 1.29 to 6.30.

We’ll see if he ends up sticking around the system.

Meanwhile, the prospect lefty, Harris, was sent down without seeing any major league action. He provided an option in the bullpen in case they needed him. He’ll likely be back up in the majors sometime this season.

Hamilton provides a veteran option for the bullpen. He heads back to the major leagues after a mostly solid early going in Triple-A. Apart from an outing where he allowed two runs, he’s delivered four scoreless appearances. His more recent trip to the mound saw him pitch two perfect innings in the ninth and 10th, buying the Stripers time to walk it off.

He made two appearances with the Braves in spring training. One was a tad shaky, where he allowed an earned run in two-thirds of an inning. The other was a scoreless frame of work.

The Braves aren’t done with making moves. They still need to officially bring up Martín Pérez for his start on Friday. He’s currently penciled back into the rotation. When that move will officially happen is to be determined.

Thursday is an off day for the team. They’ll have the chance to get rested while also having the day to travel to Philadelphia. First pitch on Friday is set for 6:40 p.m.

Chris Sale and Grant Holmes are the other starting pitchers for the series. After that is listed as to be determined, though it’s likely that Bryce Elder will see action early against Washington.

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