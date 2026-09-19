Braves Seal Deal on Postseason Berth with Another Job Left to Go

October said hello to the Atlanta Braves.

With the 6-2 win over the Houston Astros on Friday night, they punched their ticket to the postseason. It's their eighth time reaching the playoffs in nine years, and it comes in the first year with Walt Weiss at the helm.

The team celebrated with a toast of champagne. No plastic is on the walls. Just a speech from Walt Weiss and some cheers. That will be for something a little bigger. However, they're still going to rightfully take a moment to acknowledge a major milestone.

Last year, they weren't even sniffing this champagne, let alone making a toast to it. However, the level at which they celebrate is the right approach. The job isn't done, but it's something. Spraying the champagne is the next goal.

With the Philadelphia Phillies losing 6-3 to the Mets on Friday, the magic number for the division crown is down to 3. Any combination of three Braves wins or Phillies losses will get them there.

The earliest that the Braves can seal the deal on the division is on Sunday. They sweep the Astros and the Phillies drop their series, and that will do. Taking two of three against the Astros and the Phillies being swept would also get it done.

Any other scenario would have them clinching on home field against the Cincinnati Reds next week. It's the final series at home this season.

Regardless, the Braves are likely bound for the Wild Card series, even with a division win. They're three and a half games behind the Dodgers for a bye to the division series.

If this ends up being the case, then the Game 1 of the Wild Card series will be on Sept. 29. If they find a way to get the bye, Game 1 of the NLDS, for both series, is Saturday Oct. 3.

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