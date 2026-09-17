How the Postseason Will Influence Braves Rotation Rest of Way

The Atlanta Braves reached the end of a three-game series in Chicago full of pitching question marks. Heading into Houston, some certainty returns. The rotation has been penciled out for each game.

Even with this certainty, there are still chess moves being made in how the approach goes when for the remainder of the stretch. Mainly, it's going to be about keeping Chris Sale fresh.

This is a move that has been confirmed by manager Walt Weiss on Wednesday.

"Yeah, honestly a little bit of an extended break, but we feel like it sers him up for some potential postseason rotation," he said. "So, that was the thought behind it."

Recent wins that put the Braves within striking distance of the postseason and the division title helped influence this decision.

Sale last pitched on Friday when he faced the Philadelphia Phillies in Atlanta. That should have lined him up for the last game of the Cubs series or the start of the Houston Astros series. Instead, they opted for neither.

Wednesday's series finale started off as a question mark until they settled on JR Ritchie. Tyler Mahle, Grant Holmes and Martín Pérez have all been tabbed for the games in Houston. His next start is reportedly coming on Wednesday, when the Braves are hosting the Cincinnati Reds. He will have had more than a week off to rest, and then he'll make what is expected to be his final start of the regular season

With the high likelihood of the Braves participating in the Wild Card series, even with a division crown, the Braves have to be ready. Lining up Sale this way would have him available for a Game 1 start on Sept. 29.

Sure, the Braves still have to get there. That being said, when the magic number for the postseason is 1 and the magic number for the division is 5, they have the flexibility to think this way.

Preserving Sale for October has been part of their strategy all season. However, with some key injuries that have come about, Bryce Elder's knee and Reynaldo López's shoulder, the Braves will have some decisions to make with the open spots created in the rotation.

By the time Tuesday rolls around, Ritchie could be available again. AJ Smith-Shawver, who pitched out of the bullpen on Monday, could jump back into the rotation.

It's unlikely, since somebody will likely get back down to the minors, but Owen Murphy could potentially be an option. He's stretched out to a starter's workload.

Just note that when he was already available for the open spot last time, the Braves opted for another arm to make the start. He's an option while he's still on the active roster, but don't expect him until it happens.

With Ritchie and Smith-Shawver, the Braves have five other options not named Chris Sale. With Sale getting at least one more start, the question of who else will pitch will likely impact one or two more games this season.

The only other date that should be impacted besides Tuesday would likely be that last day of the regular season on Sept. 27. What's locked up by then will determine what the Braves do. By then, they could roll nobody who would be needed for the postseason out there since it could be a throwaway game. If it appears that it will matter, then they'll prepare accordingly.

For now, this appears to be the mindset for the rest of the way.

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