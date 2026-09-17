Phillies vs. Mets Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, Sept. 17

The Philadelphia Phillies look to shore up their lead in the NL Wild Card race when they begin a four-game set against the New York Mets on Thursday night.

The Phils have won two of their last three games after dropping three straight as they battle for playoff position. They’re a half game back of the Cubs for the top spot and one game up on the Padres for the final Wild Card in the NL. The Diamondbacks are 3.5 games back of the Padres, and 4.5 back of the Phillies.

The Mets will try to play spoiler, but they just got swept by the Orioles as their fans were more interested in Pete Alonso’s return than anything the New York squad did on the field.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Phillies vs. Mets on Thursday, Sept. 17.

Phillies vs. Mets Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Phillies +1.5 (-187)

Mets -1.5 (+153)

Moneyline

Phillies +109

Mets -132

Total

8 (Over -119/Under -101)

Phillies vs. Mets Probable Pitchers

Phillies: Aaron Nola (6-10, 4.69 ERA)

Mets: Nolan McLean (11-9, 3.24 ERA)

Aaron Nola allowed two runs on six hits in 6.1 innings in Atlanta last time out. It was his seventh straight start allowing two runs or fewer.

Nolan McLean hit a bump in the road last time out, allowing five runs on 10 hits in five innings at Yankee Stadium. He had allowed five runs (four earned) in 31 innings in his previous five starts.

Phillies vs. Mets How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Sept. 17

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

Venue: Citi Field

How to Watch (TV): FOX

Phillies record: 84-68

Mets record: 69-83

Phillies vs. Mets Best MLB Prop Bets

Phillies Best MLB Prop Bet

Alec Bohm OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (+108)

Alec Bohm is one of the players the Phillies are going to need to produce if they want to make any noise in October. Luckily, he’s been much better in the second half.

Bohm is 14-for-42 (.333) with four runs scored and eight RBI in 13 games this month. He’s gone OVER 1.5 HRR in four straight games, going 7 for 14 with a run and four RBI in that span.

Phillies vs. Mets Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

I’m once again fading the Mets as I don’t really understand why they’re favorites tonight. If anything, this game should be closer to a coinflip, so I’ll happily take the Phillies at plus odds.

Aaron Nola has been one of the best pitchers in the second half, and he’s allowed five earned runs in 11 innings against the Mets this season.

Nolan McLean has been great for the Mets, but he just allowed five runs in five innings against the Yankees last time out.

The Phillies got back on track with a 3-0 win last night in Washington, while the Mets got swept by the Orioles to extend their losing streak to four games.

Pick: Phillies +109

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