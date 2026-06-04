Braves Swap Catchers on Active Roster, Move Sean Murphy to 60-Day IL

The Atlanta Braves made some changes to the catching tandem ahead of their series finale with the Toronto Blue Jays. They announced Thursday morning that they have selected catcher Austin Wynns, whom they acquired last night in a trade, to the major league roster.

In corresponding moves, Chadwick Tromp has been designated for assignment. Sean Murphy has been transferred to the 60-day injured list to clear a 40-man roster spot for outfielder DaShawn Keirsey Jr. He was selected to the major league roster, then optioned to Triple-A.

Wynns hasn't had much success at the plate this season - batting .077 with a .220 OPS - but he had a better record before joining the Athletics in Sacramento. He has a career .231 average and a career .623 OPS.

He hasn't provided the same level of defense as Tromp this season, but like his offense, he has the track record of solid defense previously.

Perhaps the Braves are looking to get an offensive boost at the catching position above all else. Sandy León had struggled the most offensively between himself and Tromp, but his presence behind the dish gives him the chance to stick around for now.

The next couple of weeks will help determine who backs up Drake Baldwin, who is expected to return during the next homestand. The odd man out will likely be DFA'd.

Meanwhile, Murphy is expected to be out for at least eight weeks, having him on the 60-day injured list felt inevitable.

Keirsey signed over the offseason to a minor league contract. He had an opt-out, so this gave the Braves a way to ensure he sticks around as an option in the outfield. His overall season stats - .260 average and a .682 OPS - won't stand out much, but they're weighed down by a slow start to the season.

In May, he batted .283 with a .722 OPS, which is pretty respectable for a hitter at the Triple-A level. He also bring sold defense to the table, particularly in left and centerfield. The right field corner, however, has given him some trouble.

There is logic to wanting him on the 40-man roster as an option. Because he has the options as well, it's easy to move him up and down from the majors, if need be.

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