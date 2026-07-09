Braves Predicted to Address Pitching Needs in Upcoming Draft

As the 2026 MLB Draft approaches, the final predictions for who each team will get are coming in. For the Atlanta Braves, the latest predictions have them nabbing a pair of left-handers in the first round.

According to Sports Illustrated's final mock draft, the Braves would take left-hander Gio Rojas out of Majory Stoneman Douglas (Parkland, Fla.) with the ninth pick in the draft. With the 26th pick, they're projected to take left-hander Mason Edwards out of USC.

While it would be a flip from the effort last season to stockpile position players, it follows the typical trend from the Braves in the draft. From 2020 to 2024, they took a pitcher in the first round each year. Tate Southesine was the first position player they took since Shea Langeliers and Braden Shewmake in the first round in 2019.

Even if there is a continued to push to add pitching, this mock draft indicates and expectations that some emphasis would be changing.

The Braves have five left-handers among their top-30 prospects, most notably their prospect Cam Caminiti, relief pitcher Hayden Harris and 2025 draft pick Briggs McKenzie. Ahead of the 2024 draft, the prospect pool was heavy on right-handers, so this move continues to help balance it out.

Adding a college and high school arm would help deepen the pool at this position quite a bit.

Rojas is the top left-handed draft prospect, and the eighth-ranked draft prospect in MLB.com's rankings. His fastball and slider are both rated a 60 on the 20-to-80 scale, comes with plus-rated command.

Coming out of high school, he's coming with heavy artillery that would only be refined further as he sees high levels of competition.

The only reason they likely wouldn't jump at Rojas is if Georgia Tech star Drew Burress were to fall to them. However, SI's projection has him going one pick sooner to the Athletics.

It would be wise to pick Burress if given the chance. They need more depth in the outfield in the minor leagues, and, like pitching, it's been a need at the big league level. Here could be a chance to get a big bat, and from a local school.

Meanwhile, Edwards is coming off a breakout year with the Trojans out west. The Los Angeles native pitched to a 1.97 ERA, held hitters to a .155 average and tallied 159 strikeouts across 91 1/3 innings.

The junior left-hander also put together a scoreless streak of 29 2/3 consecutive innings to start the year. Last month, he was named a finalist for the National Pitcher of the Year Award. He helped lead the Trojans to an appearance in the Super Regionals.

The 20-year-old arm has a curveball and a changeup that are the highlights of his arsenal. The curveball is rated a 60, while the changeup is rated a 55.

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