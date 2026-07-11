Braves vs Cardinals Series Opener in Rain Delay

The Atlanta Braves' game against the St. Louis Cardinals is in a rain delay. It was paused in the top of the four innings with no one on and no outs, with second baseman Ozzie Albies as the batter. The game is scoreless.

At this time, there is no update on when the game will restart. This is a developing story, and it will be updated accordingly.

As rain has come down, water has pooled up around Busch Stadium. Water has been pouring down the stairs of the dugouts like a waterfall.

Just a little bit of rain in St. Louis 😅



(via @TriciaWhitaker)pic.twitter.com/SlNY8v2g8E — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 11, 2026

Chris Sale was the starting pitcher for the Braves at the time of the pause. He tossed three scorless innings, allowing two hits and a walk while striking out five. Unfortuantely for him, due to the delay, his night is likely done.

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