2026 Atlanta Braves Midseason Awards

Mathematically, we're already beyond the halfway point, and come Monday, we'll be there officially. All-Star festivities are set to begin over the weekend, making it a fitting time to see who has stood out the most during the Atlanta Braves' season.

Here are our picks for the midseason honors. There will be an MVB (Most Valuable Brave), a Cy Young, a relief man of the first half, a top rookie, a comeback player and a top prospect.

No, there will be no LVB (least valuable Brave), Cy Yuck or anything like that. While there are some clear picks for these, we're focusing on the good for this piece. A special shoutout will be given at the end to an individual.

Most Valuable Brave: Matt Olson

Stats: .270 average, .888 OPS, 25 home runs, 58 RBIs, 3.2 WAR

As Walt Weiss has previously said, availability should be a sixth tool. Playing every day and excelled through most of the season.

Home runs were hard to come by for him for a bit, but Olson had a great June and did what he could while the team was in a skid. In 24 June games, he batted .315 and posted an .855 OPS.

His 196 total bases lead the National League, and he's in the reserves for the upcoming All-Star Game in Philadelphia.

Cy Young: Chris Sale

Stats: 9-6, 2.27 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 112 strikeouts, 95 IP, 2.8 WAR

In way, this could be the pick by default, but Sale has pitched like one of the top arms on the team. The now 10-time All-Star has a 2.27 ERA, which would be better than his last two All-Star seasons if that's what it were to be at the end of the season.

He's had to work around baserunners more over the last month or so. Maybe at times, pitches aren't as effective as he'd like them to be. What matters most is that he gets his job done.

Relief Man of the Half: Robert Suarez

Stats: 0.56 ERA, 0.84 WHIP, 4 saves, 1.7 WAR

Raisel Iglesias is the All-Star. Dylan Lee has a case too. If it weren't for the injury, we'd be talking about Robert Suarez right now.

He had been the man of many hats before going on the injured list. That time away won't take away from what he's done. In 31 games, he has allowed just two runs. He's closed out games. He's come in during the middle innings. Suarez has arguably been the best offseason acquisition.

When he gets back sometime after the break, the difference is going to be felt in a big way in the back end of the bullpen.

Rookie of the Half: Didier Fuentes

Stats: 2.52 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 41 strikeouts, 1.1 WAR

It took giving him a chance out of the bullpen, but the promise from the young talent is very real. He has a 1.65 ERA and a 1.01 WHIP as a reliever this season. Like Suarez, he's been able to come in to different high-leverage spots and deliver.

Fuentes has been able to refine his secondary pitches further while also getting experience against major league hitting.

That time as a starting pitcher will come again. For now, he's excelling in his current spot, and that's where the Braves intend to keep him.

It's his best season since 2023, and it's not because the bar since then had been low. He's on pace for 24 home runs and 87 RBIs. It's been an All-Star year by the second baseman.

Comeback Player of the Half: Ozzie Albies

Stats: .272 average, .769 OPS, 14 home runs, 51 RBIs, 2.0 WAR

Doubts surrounding Albies carried all the way to opening day. Spring training was lackluster outside of the walk-off home run in the World Baseball Classic.

However, he homered in his first at-bat of the regular season, and he never looked back. Fast-forward to now, and he's the starting second baseman for the National League in the upcoming All-Star Game.

Top Prospect: Eric Hartman

Stats: .280 average, .888 OPS, 20 home runs, 50 RBIs, 31 stolen bases,

What he's done down in the minor leagues so far is nothing short of phenomenal. He was a 20th round pick. Talk about finding a diamond in the rough.

In 77 games, he has 20 home runs, 31 stolen bases and 50 RBIs. This is the type of season that should already have earned the 20-year-old outfielder a call-up to Double-A. Maybe he gets it after the All-Star break.

Special Shoutout: Mauricio Dubón

Stats: .273 average, .752 OPS, 9 home runs, 50 RBIs. 2.7 WAR

Dubón didn't necessarily fall under any of the other categories, but he needed some recognition. Few on the team have been as clutch as he has been in high-pressure situations. As a matter of fact, he prefers to be in them. That takes a special kind of ballplayer.

He's not an All-Star this year. He's not going to win awards. But the Braves aren't where they are without Dubón.

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