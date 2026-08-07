Braves vs Marlins Series Finale Gets Resumption Time

The Atlanta Braves series finale against the Miami Marlins is in a rain delay. The pause came at 7:57 p.m. EDT at the start of the top of the fourth inning, when the grounds crew came out to pull tarp.

The game will resume at 9:20 p.m. EDT.

At the time of the start of the delay, the Braves have a 2-0. Both runs scored when Ronald Acuña Jr. belted a two-run shot in the bottom of the third inning. The ball doinked off Marlins outfielders to bounce over the wall.

Martín Pérez's day will be done after three scoreless, hitless innings. He struck out three on the night. No-hit bids appear to be a thing for him as of late. He took a no hitter into the seventh inning in his last start on Saturday.

This is an developing story. More will be updated as we learn more.

According to the Weather Channel, heavy rain is expected through 9 p.m. EDT, but it could potentially last through 10 p.m.

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