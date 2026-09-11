Braves vs Phillies Series Opener Gets New First Pitch Time

As rain comes down across the Atlanta metro area, a new first pitch time has been determined for the Atlanta Braves' series opener against the Philadelphia Phillies.

The team announced that due to the weather, the game will now get underway at 8 p.m. EDT. First pitch was originally slated for 7:15 p.m. All things considered, it's not too much of a delay.

Chris Sale is currently slated to face Aaron Nola as the Braves look to pad their four-game lead for first place in the National League East. The two teams last dueled over the previous weekend up in Philadelphia. The Braves had a chance to win the four-game series, but they ultimately settled for a split.

Both teams are coming off losing two of three in their last series during the week. The Braves specifically avoided the sweep against the Tampa Bay Rays with a 3-1 win on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Weather Channel, there is a 44% chance of rain in the area at 8 p.m. However, the weather lightens up significantly by 9 p.m. They should be able to get a game in regardless of what happens.

At this time, this story can still be considered to be in development. If anything changes about the game, it will be updated in this story.

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