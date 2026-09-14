Braves Call Up Prospect for Cubs Series After Strong Stretch in Triple-A

The Atlanta Braves are bringing back up one of their top prospect pitchers ahead of their series with the Chicago Cubs. It was announced on Monday that right-hander Owen Murphy was called up from Triple-A. In a corresponding move, left-hander Bailey Falter was designated for assignment.

Murphy first saw major league action back in July, but at the time, it didn't appear he was ready yet. He allowed five runs, three earned, over 6 2/3 innings pitched in three appearances.

According to MLB.com's Mark Bowman, he's available out of the bullpen for the next few days. So, while the rotation has an open spot on Wednesday, it doesn't appear that he'll get the start. At least for now.

Murphy has found his stride in Triple-A since he was sent. Since then, he's pitched to a 2.23 ERA with 29 strikeouts over seven outings.

It's possible that he could if he doesn't pitch Monday or Tuesday. However, it'll be up to manager Walt Weiss to decide what's the best course of action given which situations arrive during the next few days in Chicago.

Either way, once he pitches, expect him to be sent down to bring in another arm for the bullpen.

The Braves are set to get their three-game series underway on Monday. First pitch is at 7:40 EDT. Reynaldo López and Martín Pérez are penciled in for the first two games.

Falter pitched a handful of games out of the bullpen for the Braves while on the roster. He came over from the Royals in the same trade that netted them outfielder Lane Thomas, who is currently on the 10-day injured list with a left intercostal injury.

The left-hander pitched 3 1/3 scoreless innings across two appearances with the team. He last pitched on Sunday. He must have been declared unavailable for the next couple of days, and they needed a fresh arm. It's par for the course.

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