Day After Reactions to Braves Top Draft Picks

The Atlanta Braves have made their first five selections of the MLB Draft, with the first four rounds in the books. They have made the following selections so far.

First Round: No. 9, AJ Gracia, outfielder, Virginia

First Round (compensatory): No. 26, Carter Beck, outfielder, Indiana State

Second Round: Kaiden McCarthy, right-hander, Vermont Academy

Third Round: Jensen Hirschkorn, right-hander, Kingsburg (CA)

Fourth Round: Cole Dennis, right-hander, Bishop Snyder HS (FL)

The draft isn't done, but there are already some reactions to what the group that has already been selected. Here are three reactions to the early picks by the Braves during the 2026 MLB Draft.

Stockpiling Top Position Player Talent Remains Priority

For a time, the Braves were very heavy on pitching in the first round of the draft. Of their 23 first-round picks since 2008, 17 of them have been pitchers. Between 2015 and 2024, 11 of 14 were pitchers.

The last two seasons have seen that trend change. They've taken a shortstop and two outfielders in the first round. An effort is being made to reshape what used to be a pitching-heavy prospect pool.

With the recent developments in how well some of their outfield prospects are developing, they're making the wise choice to see if they can strengthen this group more with the additions of AJ Gracia and Carter Beck.

Surprised a Lefty Hasn't Been Taken Yet

Some projections had the Braves taking at least one left-handed pitcher in the first round. Of course, no pitchers were taken then, but to see none through four rounds is surprising.

Some top prospects are lefties, such as Cam Caminiti and Briggs McKenzie, but there isn't much after them.

They missed out on Mason Edwards from USC by one pick in the second round, but there were still some solid lefties on the board, such as Ethan Kleinschmit, Wed Mendes and Sean Duncan.

Yet, they made three straight picks of right-handers to end the day. They made some solid picks among that group, but having at least one left-hander in that bunch would have been ideal.

That Being Said...

One right-hander I fully get is the selection of Jensen Hirschkorn. Standing 6-foot-7 and 205 pounds as a high school senior, Hickscorn brings a fastball that sits between 95 and 96 mph and a solid three-pitch mix.

His fastball is rated a 65 (plus) on the 20-to-80 grading scale, and his slider is rated 55 (above average). His changeup still received a respectable grade of 50 (major league average).

The Braves got their hands on a young pitchers at the 83rd pick who has good velocity and an ability to command that velocity and his large frame at his age.

He's 18 years old. Just imagine how he'll look once he's in the developmental system, getting stronger, filling out his frame even more and further working on his above-average command. Keep an eye on this guy as he makes his way up the pipeline.

Day two of the MLB Draft is on Sunday, July 12, starting at 11:30 a.m. EDT. All remaining rounds will happen that day. Those looking to see what the Braves choose to do can follow along with the Draft Tracker.

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