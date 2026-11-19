The expected lockout is less than two weeks away. As it creeps closer, both sides are making their case for or against. Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson spoke critically of the proposal when he was interviewed by 680 The Fan on Thursday.

MLB has been marketing the introduction of a cap by saying that most teams would be forced to spend more. Many of these teams would have to spend more than they ever have on player salaries.

Olson felt it didn't make sense for teams to agree to spend significantly more.

"So, I think for all those teams that - you know, I've always felt that, hey, we're one arm away. We're two bats away, and teams have said that we can't do it. You know, $100 million. It's five $20 million players. To me, it just seems a little fishy that teams would be willing to sign off on that now to get a cap," Olson said on 680 The Fan.

Olson Has Been Part of a Sell Off Before

Perhaps it's good to keep Olson's personal experience in mind. He was a member of some competitive Oakland Athletics teams, making the playoffs between 2018 and 2020. In 2021, they didn't make the postseason, but they still won 86 games and we in position to remain competitive with the pieces they had.

Instead, he was traded to the Braves. The A's payroll went from $90.4 million in 2021 to $48.4 million in 2022. After being traded, netting the Braves their new first baseman after Freddie Freeman's departure, Olson agreed to a contract that saw his annual salary increase from $5 million to $15 million. Since 2024, he's made $22 million per season.

Now, the A's payroll is up to $98.9 million, their highest ever. To reach the recently proposed floor of $180.2 million, they'd have to nearly double their payroll by 2028, should this plan be put into place.

Meanwhile, the Braves would have to find a way to cut payroll to get under the propsed $258.2 million.

There is a strong argument as to why it would be strange for teams who say they have no choice but to keep payrolls low to suddenly jump at the chance to spend more.

Olson's comments came a day after MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said the league will not compromise on a salary cap and floor.

"I will say that there's plenty of room for compromise, but there's one thing that I will not compromise," Manfred said on Wednesday. "And that's the issue that I'm hearing from the vast majority of our fans. They want a salary cap and floor, and on that, we will not compromise."

The current collective bargaining agreement expires at 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 1. After that, the expectation is that the league will lock out the players. How long it will last is to be determined, but some think the entire 2027 season will be canceled. However, while most agree games will be canceled, losing the whole season is not a consensus opinion.

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