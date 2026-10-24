The Braves Rotation Option Most Have Forgotten About (and Could Be Key)

As the Atlanta Braves get ready for next season, they’ll have to assess which in-house rotation options will be viable for next season.

No, that doesn’t mean they shouldn’t go out and get outside help. That’s a must. A handful of options are already down for the count. But a team needs depth beyond its five starting pitchers.

One option who should be in play is one most have forgotten about. It’s not entirely your fault. He’s been missing in action since he suffered a torn ACL in spring training. However, once he’s back, he could prove to be an important arm in the rotation. That pitcher is Joey Wentz.

He's arbitration eligible. They have to tender him a contract in some capacity, but they'd be wise to do so.

During the 2025 season, he was a saving grace for the team, even if it wasn’t smooth for each and every start. He provided something important that can’t be emphasized enough: stability.

When five, later still four, Braves starters were on the 60-day injured list, he was going out there every time through the rotation. In 14 outings, 13 starts, he posted a 4.92 ERA and a 1.42 WHIP while striking out 64 batters across 64 innings pitched.

Before he got hurt, he was in the rotation conversation. He would have also made for a solid long reliever until they needed him as a spot starter. That can still be his role once he gets back from being on the mend.

During the last update on him back in May, Walt Weiss said it would be about a 12-month recovery. He had already been ruled out for the season for some time by then. That timeline is pretty typical for someone who suffers this specific injury.

However, this has him back sometime during March. He wouldn’t be ready at the very start of spring training, but he still has the chance to get an abridged one in.

Maybe that means he starts the season in the minors on a rehab assignment so he can make up some time. That wouldn’t necessarily be a bad thing. Regardless, he is someone who could jump in early in the season and help the pitching staff.

Someone is going to get hurt. Some prospects still aren’t going to be ready - maybe ready to face MLB hitters but not to be a starter. Someone may not be reliable and has to move to the bullpen. That’s where a Joey Wentz-type pitcher comes into play.

It may be a coin flip how he does. One start could be six strong innings. Another may have the Braves happy if he gets through five. That continuity is still going to go a long way.

After he missed a season, what permits confidence in Wentz? What helps is this is the only major injury he has had in some time. He had Tommy John surgery in 2020, but his arm has been fine since. He's built up an over track record that should allow most to say that this injury will be behind him.

There are some signs that a better version of him could be to come. Last year, he was working on a slider, which was a new pitch for his arsenal. His cutter and curveball have shown their streaks of effectiveness.

Once they find the right sequence, he could be ready to roll.

In the end, you can never have enough options. Having a veteran like him ready and waiting would be more than they've had at times.

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