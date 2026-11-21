As the Atlanta Braves' push for rotation help this offseason continues, a major opportunity has arisen. According to FanSided's Robert Murray, the San Francisco Giants are open to hearing offers for starting pitcher Logan Webb.

While that doesn't mean they're trying to offload one of their most reliable starting pitchers, they're at least giving teams a chance to make a compelling offer. For the Braves, this is one where they should be making a strong offer.

First, they went for Tyler Mahle in a deal with the Giants. Maybe next, they could go after the crown jewel of the San Francisco rotation.

Exactly What the Braves Need

Webb is almost old school when it comes to the workload be provides to a team.

Apart from the 2026 season, Webb has been good for 32 to 34 starts and over 200 innings. From 2023 to 2025, he led the major leagues in innings pitched.

Even this most recent season, when he missed time with a couple of injuries, he made 27 starts and clocked 160 2/3 innings. Chris Sale in 2026 was the only Braves pitcher to reach 160 innings over the last two seasons.

It's been more than a decade since a starter has given them 200 innings. Shelby Miller threw 205 1/3 innings in 2015, and nobody has done it since.

Knowing the pressure that's on the rotation due to injuries, and in turn the bullpen for having to cover innings, getting a workhorse would be everything for this team.

He wouldn't even be a No. 2 arm by default. He's a four-time All-Star who has received Cy Young votes four times. In 2023, he was a finalist for the award in the National League behind Blake Snell.

This is still a team that has been missing the workloads of Charlie Morton and Max Fried ever since both departed after the 2024 season. Even when either of them may have had an injury, they both would still deliver more innings than any current pitcher on the team.

He wouldn't be a total rental either. He's under contract for the 2028 season as well. He comes with a $23 million price tag for 2027 and 2028.

Knowing there could be a cap in the future, the Braves could try to either offload a contract in the deal as well or get the Giants to retain salary. If not for that, it would be easy to say that it isn't too bad a contract to take on. Knowing that the league is now offering the cap to start in 2028, they'd have time to sort out the finances, even if they took on the entire contract.

Whatever package they put together, which would likely require saying goodbye to some top prospects, it would be worth it to achieve a key need.

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