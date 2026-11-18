As the MLB offseason continues and we inch ever closer to the looming lockout, the Atlanta Braves must weigh all of their options for the 2027 season. Among their most pressing concerns is starting pitching. The Braves need to find reliable arms to back up the aging, yet still elite, Chris Sale, and a familiar name is beginning to circulate in trade talks once again this offseason.

The Braves must look at all their options, whether it's re-signing Tyler Mahle or bringing in another top free agent. However, there is one pitcher that the Braves should consider on the trade market: Reid Detmers.

Now, there is no specific connection between the Braves and Detmers. However, on Tuesday's episode of "The Show" with Jon Heyman, general manager and president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos said trading for a starter could be on the table.

Atlanta made a deal with the Los Angeles Angels at the deadline, but it was for reliever Brent Suter. Somewhat surprisingly, Detmers stayed put, and his former teammate Jose Soriano was the one shipped out of town. But with the Angels in full rebuild mode under incoming owner Stan Kroenke and the team in search of a new full-time GM, it's no surprise that Detmers still finds himself at the center of trade rumors.

Detmers pitched well in 2026, going just 7-8 but posting career-best marks in innings (185), strikeouts (211) and ERA (3.36). The career numbers for Detmers aren't stellar, but the move would be low risk. He's 27 years old, has two years of control left, and is projected to make $7.5 million next year ahead of arbitration in 2028. He's also a lefty, which would add some balance to an Atlanta rotation where Sale is currently the only one. Detmers does have a bit of an injury history, but 2026 appeared to be a breakout year, so the question would be: could that performance be replicated?

The other question is, what would it cost Atlanta to acquire him? Let's take the Jose Soriano deal as a comparison, since these two were considered the top two assets at the deadline. The Toronto Blue Jays landed Soriano, but it cost them Arjun Nimmala, a Top 50 prospect, who instantly became the Halos' top guy. Would it take Eric Hartman, Cam Caminiti or Tate Southisene to close the deal for Detmers? All three currently sit below Nimmala on the Top 100 list, so it's definitely possible.

Is that a price the Braves would be willing to pay, given how highly touted those three guys are, and how soon they could be expected to impact the big-league club? I'm not so sure. Especially considering that there are still plenty of good starting pitchers out there who would be considered "affordable": Gausman, Mahle and Imanaga, to name a few. The Braves could bring one of those guys in, guys who, in my opinion, are capable of similar numbers, and still hang on to their top prospects. Sounds like a win-win.

Like I said, nothing is officially connecting the two sides. I'm just re-treading an avenue the Braves have at least entertained in the past as a present possibility, nothing more. Whatever the team decides to do, they are presented with a list of needs and a ticking clock, and trading for an established pitcher coming off a career year is just one option they could consider.

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