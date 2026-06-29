Have the Braves Faced Their Future Addition to Starting Rotation?

The Atlanta Braves are at the point where they need starting pitching help, and they need it badly. A month out from the trade deadline, the stage isn't set for moves yet, but some possibilities are taking shape.

Over in San Francisco, the Giants are expected to be sellers. While the most coveted piece in the rotation is ever-reliable Logan Webb, don't count on it.

Buster Posey flat-out said "no" when asked about the possibility that Webb is traded. That leads to a possibility in the form of a pitcher whom the Braves have faced twice this season and who is reported to be available. That's Robbie Ray.

He's not at the top of the list. He shouldn't be. But he's a reasonable option to be ready to go after.

Obviously, the big name is Tarik Skubal. But there are two things to consider. One is that the Braves may not get him. The other is that even if they do, that may not be enough. It feels like I've been saying this a lot lately, but waiting on in-house options to get healthy isn't a reliable choice.

When it comes to getting an option who can provide innings and consistently get his way onto the mound, Ray fits that bill.

He's one of the few options who consistenly gives teams innings who will be on the table. The Marlins and Pirates for example, are both in striking distance of a playoff spot. Options like Sandy Alcantara and Braxton Ashcraft likely aren't doable.

Then, you have potential acquisitions, such as Reid Detmers, but it would take the Angels being willing to sell. Right now, reports say that's not the case.

Other top workhorses are on contenders, as well. If not Ray, options likely include Michael Wacha and Seth Lugo. Casey Mize could be on the table as a rental, but he wouldn't provide the innings, per se.

So why Ray over some of the alternatives? For starters, he's likely cheaper because he's a rental. Wacha and Lugo come with control. That comes with a cost. If the Braves need multiple arms, cost will need to be taken into consideration should they go this route.

Ray has been mostly solid this season. He had a stretch in May where the long ball ate him alive. Outside of that, he's been a solid starter. In June, he's posted a 1.36 ERA, with four scoreless outings. Two of those were against the Braves. The A's and Cubs were the other two. A tougher Nationals lineup gave him some trouble.

Chris Sale and Pérez already provide lefties in the rotation. A third is never a bad thing.

Take all of that as you will, but signs would still point to an improvement over the situation they have now. An option that guarantees them innings also takes much of the pressure off the bullpen.

Ray isn't the hottest trade chip. He's far from most top options. But he's a better fit than when you were mention his name.

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