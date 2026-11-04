Two Braves Prospects Named Arizona Fall League All-Stars

Infielder Tate Southisene and left-hander Briggs McKenzie will represent the Atlanta Braves at the Fall Stars Game for the Arizona Fall League.

The two are among the "Fall Stars," those who were selected as All-Stars for the league this year. Both had missed significant time to end their regular seasons in the minor leagues and had little trouble playing catch up.

Southisene has batted .341 along with a .914 OPS, three extra-base hits and five stolen bases. It puts a nice bow on the breakout campaign he had during the 2026 season before suffering a season-ending injury.

He was hit by a pitch during his first Double-A game, and it fractured his wrist.

McKenzie, meanwhile, didn't post numbers that are eye-popping but has had his moments this fall. He has a 6.53 ERA and 25 strikeouts across six starts. While he's been roughed up in some starts, he's been shutdown in others.

In seven regular-season starts, he finished with a 2.08 ERA and a 1.15 WHIP with 31 strikeouts across 26 innings.

With Fall Star recognition in the books, they'll play out the remainder of the AFL season and then we'll see what their status is for spring training. They'll naturally go to minor league camp, but if there is an MLB season, there is a chance that one of them gets added to big league camp.

Even if neither are on the brink of the majors, that time provides a major opportunity to get looks from the big league staff and for the prospects to get insight from major league ballplayers.

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