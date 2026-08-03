Braves Checked In on Rangers' DeGrom, Reported Interest In Mets Arm

NOTE: There have been developments since this article was published

The Atlanta Braves reportedly looked into potentially taking a big swing at the trade deadline. It wasn't meant to be.

According to MLB insider for the New York Post Jon Heyman. The Braves checked in on Texas Rangers starter and two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob DeGrom. He added that the chances were unknown at the time. It proved to be pretty low in a hurry.

Shortly after, fellow insider Ken Rosenthal reported that DeGrom would use his no-trade clause to stay in Texas. It's where he wants to stay.

Even if he had approved of being traded, that by no means meant the Braves were in the driver's seat. They were just generally reported to be interested. It's not even clear if he has any opinion on going to Atlanta specifically.

This can be considered an ongoing story. With a couple of hours remaining ahead of the deadline. Perhaps this changes. However, it seems the odds are essentially zero that the Braves get him at this time.

Interest In Rival Arm

A report from MLB.com's Mark Feinsand connected the Braves to Mets starting pitcher Clay Holmes. The Braves' rival has made a few selling trades so far, but it would have been surprising if a trade with Atlanta had happened. It's been about a decade since these two teams have made a trade.

Since this article was published, the Cubs have acquired Holmes in a trade.

The Clay Holmes market is active with two-plus hours left until the Trade Deadline. Among the teams interested are the Diamondbacks, Brewers, Padres, White Sox and Braves. With a wide-ranging market, the Mets could take him down to the wire. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) August 3, 2026

Holmes is currently on a rehab assignment. He's been working his way back from a right fibula fracture he sustained back in May.

Another potential arm the Braves could pursue is Reid Detmers. It was initially reported that he could be on his way from the Angels to the Cubs, but it turned out not to be the case. There is currently no connection to the Braves. He's simply an option again after appearing to be off the board.

The Braves have acquired at least one starting pitcher so far ahead of the deadline. Tyler Mahle came over Sunday night from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for Anthony Molina.

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