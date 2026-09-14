How to Watch, Magic Numbers for Braves vs Cubs

The Atlanta Braves are back up in Chicago, this time set to face the Cubs for a three-game series at Wrigley Field. With the Cubs in possession of the first wild card in the National League, this provides them with a chance to preview another potential postseason team down the stretch.

Over the weekend, the Braves took two games out of three against the rival Philadelphia Phillies.

Consider this to be your TV guide as the Braves make their push to complete the race for the division crown. Here is everything you need to know for this upcoming series.

How to Watch Braves vs Cubs

All games are available through the usual BravesVision channel. However, some games have out-of-market options.

Monday's game will be available on MLB Network, and Tuesday's game will be available on TBS.

In market, Tuesday's game is also available through Gray TV stations. In Atlanta, that channel is Atlanta News First (46.1).

Magic Number for Division Title

With the loss to the Phillies on Sunday, the magic number for the division title remains at seven. Had they completed the sweep, a clinch while in Chicago would have been doable.

Instead, the earliest that a division title clinch could happen is on Friday in Houston. That would require a Braves sweep of the Cubs, and the Phillies losing three in a row to bring the magic number to one on Friday. Then, either a Braves win or Phillies loss would get it done.

Probable Starters

Monday, Sept. 14, 7:40 p.m.: Reynaldo López (4-4, 4.13 ERA) vs David Peterson (7-8, 4.28 ERA)

Tuesday, Sept. 15, 7:40 p.m.: Martín Pérez (8-9, 3.08 ERA) vs Kevin Gausman (9-12, 4.60 ERA)

Wednesday, Sept. 16, 7:40 p.m.: TBD vs Shota Imanaga (10-10, 3.88 ERA)

López will make his second start since coming off the injured list last week. He allowed six earned runs over 4 2/3 innings pitched.

Pérez is coming off one of his best starts of the season. He pitched seven scoreless innings against the Tampa Bay Rays en route to a win back on Thursday. Going back to the start of August, he has a 2.18 ERA across eight starts.

A starter for the series finale hasn’t been announced yet. AJ Smith-Shawver is a likely starter, but Walt Weiss said some conversations had to be made after another rough outing. We'll see who gets the call.

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