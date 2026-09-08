How to Watch, Probable Starters for Braves vs Rays Series

The Atlanta Braves are back at home for another series, and they're set to take on the Tampa Bay Rays. With the top team in the American League in town, it's a potential World Series preview with a few weeks to go until the postseason.

Consider this your guide for the upcoming series. Here is everything you need to know for the weekday slate of baseball.

How to Watch Braves vs Rays

All games will be available on BravesVision for this series. However, there will be some alternatives depending on the game.

Tuesday night's game is also on Gray TV stations across the Braves' TV market. In Atlanta, this channel is Atlanta News First (46.1). This game is also available in Spanish via the Telemundo channel (47.1). Both of these options are available over the air.

Wednesday's game is available out of market on national television via MLB Network.

Probable Starters

Tuesday, Sept. 8, 7:15 p.m.: AJ Smith-Shawver (0-1, 7.13) vs. Freddy Peralta (7-11, 4.96)

Wednesday, Sept. 9, 7:15 p.m.: Reynaldo López (4-3, 3.64) vs. Griffin Jax (6-10, 3.82)

Thursday, Sept. 10, 12:15 p.m.: Martín Pérez (8-9, 3.25) vs. Nick Martinez (14-4, 3.04)

Smith-Shawver gets another chance to shake the rust off. In his last start on Sept. 1, he allowed five earned runs over four innings pitched. Most of the damage came via four runs scored in the fourth inning. Avoiding the one big inning would be a major next step.

López is scheduled to be activated off the 15-day injured list so he can make his start on Wednesday. He has finished his recovery from a knee injury. Coincidentally, this lined up with Bryce Elder continuing to nurse a knee ailment. The latter is available out of the bullpen and could be back for the Cubs series in Chicago.

Pérez is coming off a short night on Saturday, allowing four earned runs across 3 2/3 innings pitched. It's his first tough night in some time. He had a 1.76 ERA across six starts in August.

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