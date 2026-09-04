How to Watch, Probable Starters for Braves vs Phillies

A big series to help lock in a National League East title has arrived. The Atlanta Braves are in Philadelphia, and they're set to face the Phillies for a four-game series.

They can either pull away in a big way or watch their top rival step on their heels down the stretch. Consider this your ultimate TV guide for the next four days. Here's everything you need to know.

How to Watch Braves vs Phillies

Games are on BravesVision with one exception. On Sunday, there is a day game that will be on NBC and Peacock. By the nature of who is carrying the game, Sunday's game will also be available over the air on network.

For the Atlanta area, the channel that it will be available on is the local NBC affiliate, 11Alive.

Probable Starters

Friday, Sept. 4: Chris Sale (13-9, 2.06 ERA) vs. Cristopher Sánchez (16-4, 2.52 ERA)

Saturday, Sept. 5: Martín Pérez (8-8, 3.05 ERA) vs Zack Wheeler (11-5, 3.31 ERA)

Sunday, Sept. 6: Tyler Mahle (5-10, 4.25 ERA) vs Aaron Nola (6-10, 4.93 ERA)

Monday, Sept. 7: Grant Holmes (8-8, 4.11 ERA) vs Jesús Luzardo (13-5, 3.02 ERA)

The series opener features yet another matchup between starting pitchers as of late. Sale and Sánchez are both likely to be finalists for the Cy Young Award alongside Jacob Misiorowski, whom Sale recently dueled up in Milwaukee.

Pérez enters the series looking the best he has been all season. In his last seven starts, he has a 2.27 ERA and 1.26 WHIP. He pitched into the sixth inning in his last start, allowing an earned run while striking out six.

Mahle has been one of the top starters who was traded at the deadline. In his five starts with the Braves, he has a 1.48 ERA. He's focused on his top three pitches, his fastball, splitter and cutter, and gone on a run. He's established himself as the No. 2 starter behind Sale.

Holmes has been reported to be taking Bryce Elder's place in the rotation for this series. He has a 2.95 ERA in his career against the Phillies, whereas Elder has a career 5.74 ERA

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