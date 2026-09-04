Latest Reynaldo López Rehab Start Has Him About Ready for Return to Braves

Reynaldo López cleared a key benchmark in his latest rehab start. The Atlanta Braves' right-hander pitched five scoreless innings, giving up two hits and two walks while striking out six.

His pitch count is up to 93 pitches, 53 of which were thrown for strikes. From this standpoint, he is stretched out enough to be activated from the injured list.

Another important note is that his fastball velocity averaged 92.8 mph during his latest start. It's up from his last start, when his fastball averaged 91.3 mph. However, it's not quite at his average for the season, which is beteween 94 mph and 95 mph.

He is finishing his recovery from a knee injury he suffered early last month.

There isn't necessarily a guarantee that he is back in the Braves' rotation, but they wanted him stretched out for a starting role regardless.

Given the injuries that the rotation has been dealt this season, they want to have all options available at all times. There wasn't much concern for the dip in velocity at the time of his previous start. It's unlikely they're going to express concern now either.

We'll see what they decide to do with López soon. Then, we'll also have a chance to see what his velocity and arsenal look like in a non-rehab setting.

The Braves are looking likely to stick with a six-man rotation, giving López a higher chance of seeing action as a starter again at some point during the final month of the regular season.

López has made 24 appearances, 11 of which have been starts, this season. He's pitched to a 3.64 ERA and a 1.34 WHIP. In three rehab starts so far, he has a 2.57 ERA and a 1.14 WHIP.

At this time, the rotation consists of Chris Sale, Tyler Mahle, Bryce Elder, Grant Holmes, Martín Pérez and AJ Smith-Shawver.

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