How to Watch, Probable Starters for Braves vs White Sox

The Atlanta Braves are bound for the Southside of Chicago this week, taking on the White Sox for a three-game series. It's the only time they'll face this opponent this year, and it's one of two trips they'll make to the city this season.

Consider this to be your TV guide for the weeknights. Here is everything that you need to know for this series, including how to watch it and who is expected to be on the mound to start each game.

How to Watch Braves vs White Sox

Tuesday, June 8, 7:40 p.m. EDT: BravesVision, GrayTV, Chicago Sports Network

Wednesday, June 9, 7:40 p.m. EDT: BravesVision, Chicago Sports Network

Thursday, June 10, 7:40 p.m. EDT: BravesVision, Chicago Sports Network

BravesVision is available on Spectrum (check local listings to see which channel it is for you), Xfinity (1254), U-Verse (1730), DirecTV (645), Fubo and a variety of smaller cable companies.

Every game is available through BravesVision, but the series opener can be watched over-the-air (OTA) on Gray TV stations across the Braves TV market. In the Atlanta area, it's on Atlanta News First (46.1).

Probable Starting Pitchers

Tuesday, June 8, 7:40 p.m. EDT: Grant Holmes (4-2, 3.86 ERA) vs Erick Fedde (1-5, 4.94 ERA)

Wednesday, June 9, 7:40 p.m. EDT: Chris Sale (8-4, 2.23 ERA) vs TBD

Thursday, June 10, 7:40 p.m. EDT: Martín Pérez 4-3, 3.02 ERA) vs TBD

Chris Sale and Martín Pérez will face their former teams when they take the mound this week. While Pérez was there for just last season, Sale has a deep history there.

During his seven seasons on the south side of Chicago, he made five of his nine All-Star teams and received Cy Young votes each of those seasons as well. He led the American League in strikeouts in 2015, and he was the leader in complete games twice (2013, 2016).

White Sox Erick Fedde made a handful of appearances for the Braves last season as they were in the hunt for starting pitching options. He had an ERA of 8.10 in five appearances, four starts.

Two White Sox pitchers are listed as to be determined at the time of this article's publication.

Other Notes

Hurston Waldrep has made another rehab assignment start this week, again down at the complex. He pitched two innings again, allowing an earned run on two hits and three walks while striking out four. The right-hander is stretched out to 40 pitches so far.

Michael Harris II has had one plate appearance since he left Friday's game early due to back tightness. He has been out of the lineup twice, but he's appeared as a pinch hitter. When he did come off the bench, he delivered a game-winning three-run double to lift the Braves to a 3-2 win and sweep of the Pirates.

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