How to Watch, Probable Starts for Braves vs Reds

The postseason and division race are locked up and in the rearview mirror. Now, the Atlanta Braves aim to finish the regular season strong as they host the Cincinnati Reds for a three-game series.

It marks the final home series of the regular season. Here's your TV guide for the remainder of the home games.

How to Watch Braves vs Reds

All games will be available on BravesVision. Select games have alternatives. Tuesday's game will also be televised on Gray Media stations across the Braves TV market. In Atlanta, this channel is Atlanta News First.

Thursday's game will also be available on Fox Sports 1.

Probable Starters for Braves vs Reds

Tuesday, Sept. 22, 7:15 p.m.: JR Ritchie (1-3, 5.03) vs. Brandon Williamson (4-4, 5.56)

Wednesday, Sept. 23, 7:15 p.m.: Chris Sale (14-9, 2.18) vs. Andrew Abbott (6-11, 4.70)

Thursday, Sept. 24, 7:15 p.m.: Tyler Mahle (7-10, 3.81) vs. Brady Singer (6-15, 5.67)

Ritchie is set to make his second start since being called back up to the majors. He allowed six earned runs over 4 2/3 innings. He's coming toward the end of what would be his first season seeing major league action.

Sale's start on Wednesday would likley be his last of the regular season. After this, the expectation is that he will get rested for what will likely be Game 1 of the Wild Card series next week.

Mahle will be tasked with closing out the home slate of the regular season. He'll put the finishing touches on what's been a phenomenal run since being acquired at the deadline. He's pitched to a 1.28 ERA and a 0.89 WHIP.

Updates

Robert Suarez tossed a scoreless innings for Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday. He needed just 11 pitches, seven strikes, to get through the inning, allowing a hit and a strikeout, which came on the changeup.

We'll see what his status is by the time the game rolls around on Tuesday. A potential roster move could be made, or an update could come from manager Walt Weiss on Tuesday afternoon.

Joe Jiménez's rehab assignment with Gwinnett wrapped up with the completion of the Triple-A season. He made three appearances, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks with two strikeouts across 2 2/3 innings pitched.

The expectation is that he'll head back down to Florida to continue getting work in. That seems unlikley to change, but it's still a major accomplishment that he got back to live action after two seasons.

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