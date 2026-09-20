How to Watch Atletico Madrid vs. Real Madrid on TV, Live Stream
Barcelona’s record-breaking start to the 2026–27 campaign has given the impression that the two Madrid clubs may well be merely fighting for second place in La Liga.
Real Madrid retooled well in the summer and are enjoying the honeymoon phase of José Mourinho’s return. Madrid’s new Gálacticos have embraced a supposedly calmer Mourinho, and a harsh defeat at Real Betis is the only blemish on their record to date.
Atléti‘s preparations for the season were hardly ideal, blighted by Julián Alvarez’s plea to join the back-to-back La Liga champions. Atléti stubbornly resisted, and the striker, who scored twice in their 5–2 victory in this fixture last season, is back in the mix for Los Rojiblancos but has yet to get off the mark.
Another memorable derby day triumph for the hosts will see them usurp their cross-city rivals in the La Liga table heading into the first international break of the season.
Here’s how to watch what promises to be a scintillating Madrid derby.
What Time Does Atlético Madrid vs. Real Madrid Kick Off?
- Location: Madrid, Spain
- Stadium: Riyadh Air Metropolitano
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 20
- Kick-off Time: 10:15 a.m. ET / 7:15 a.m. PT / 3:15 p.m. BST
How to Watch Atlético Madrid vs. Real Madrid on TV, Live Stream
Disney+ will stream Saturday night La Liga matches in the United Kingdom for the next three seasons, but Premier Sports 1 has the rights to this Madrid derby.
There’s more variety of streaming options in the United States, with the match being shown on fuboTV, ESPN+ and ESPN2. ESPN Deportes is providing Spanish coverage.
TSN Premium and TSN5 are streaming Sunday’s clash in Canada, and the derby will also be broadcast by Sky Sports and izzi in Mexico.
Country
TV/Live Stream
United States
ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, fuboTV, ESPN App
United Kingdom
Premier Sports 1, Premier Sports Player
Canada
TSN Premium, TSN5
Mexico
Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+, izzi
What’s Next for Atlético Madrid, Real Madrid?
An extended international break means La Liga doesn’t return to our screens until Oct. 9.
The two Madrid clubs are back in action on Saturday, Oct. 10, with Atléti traveling to Alavés and Los Blancos welcoming Villarreal to the Bernabéu.
The pair have two Champions League fixtures scheduled for next month, too. Mourinho’s men have outings against Roma and RB Leipzig, while Atléti take on Manchester United and Stuttgart.
James Cormack is a writer for SI FC. Opting against a football coaching undergraduate degree at the last minute, he instead decided to take on a six-month internship with 90min in 2019 and hasn't looked back. Cormack's current SEO focus means he tends to venture to the land of match previews and predicted lineups, but he also has a wealth of experience in news and feature writing. A passion for soccer's history and the European game often takes his work beyond the familiarity of the Premier League, but it's with Tottenham Hotspur where his strongest allegiance lies.