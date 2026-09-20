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How to Watch Atletico Madrid vs. Real Madrid on TV, Live Stream

The Madrid rivals face off for the first time since José Mourinho returned to the Spanish capital.
James Cormack|
The Madrid rivals lock horns for first time this season.
The Madrid rivals lock horns for first time this season. | Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Barcelona’s record-breaking start to the 2026–27 campaign has given the impression that the two Madrid clubs may well be merely fighting for second place in La Liga.

Real Madrid retooled well in the summer and are enjoying the honeymoon phase of José Mourinho’s return. Madrid’s new Gálacticos have embraced a supposedly calmer Mourinho, and a harsh defeat at Real Betis is the only blemish on their record to date.

Atléti‘s preparations for the season were hardly ideal, blighted by Julián Alvarez’s plea to join the back-to-back La Liga champions. Atléti stubbornly resisted, and the striker, who scored twice in their 5–2 victory in this fixture last season, is back in the mix for Los Rojiblancos but has yet to get off the mark.

Another memorable derby day triumph for the hosts will see them usurp their cross-city rivals in the La Liga table heading into the first international break of the season.

Here’s how to watch what promises to be a scintillating Madrid derby.

What Time Does Atlético Madrid vs. Real Madrid Kick Off?

  • Location: Madrid, Spain
  • Stadium: Riyadh Air Metropolitano
  • Date: Sunday, Sept. 20
  • Kick-off Time: 10:15 a.m. ET / 7:15 a.m. PT / 3:15 p.m. BST

How to Watch Atlético Madrid vs. Real Madrid on TV, Live Stream

Disney+ will stream Saturday night La Liga matches in the United Kingdom for the next three seasons, but Premier Sports 1 has the rights to this Madrid derby.

There’s more variety of streaming options in the United States, with the match being shown on fuboTV, ESPN+ and ESPN2. ESPN Deportes is providing Spanish coverage.

TSN Premium and TSN5 are streaming Sunday’s clash in Canada, and the derby will also be broadcast by Sky Sports and izzi in Mexico.

Country

TV/Live Stream

United States

ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, fuboTV, ESPN App

United Kingdom

Premier Sports 1, Premier Sports Player

Canada

TSN Premium, TSN5

Mexico

Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+, izzi

What’s Next for Atlético Madrid, Real Madrid?

Kylian Mbappé
Los Blancos were put to the sword in this fixture last season. | Angel Martinez/Getty Images

An extended international break means La Liga doesn’t return to our screens until Oct. 9.

The two Madrid clubs are back in action on Saturday, Oct. 10, with Atléti traveling to Alavés and Los Blancos welcoming Villarreal to the Bernabéu.

The pair have two Champions League fixtures scheduled for next month, too. Mourinho’s men have outings against Roma and RB Leipzig, while Atléti take on Manchester United and Stuttgart.

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James Cormack
JAMES CORMACK

James Cormack is a writer for SI FC. Opting against a football coaching undergraduate degree at the last minute, he instead decided to take on a six-month internship with 90min in 2019 and hasn't looked back. Cormack's current SEO focus means he tends to venture to the land of match previews and predicted lineups, but he also has a wealth of experience in news and feature writing. A passion for soccer's history and the European game often takes his work beyond the familiarity of the Premier League, but it's with Tottenham Hotspur where his strongest allegiance lies.

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