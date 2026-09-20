How to Watch Atletico Madrid vs. Real Madrid on TV, Live Stream

Barcelona’s record-breaking start to the 2026–27 campaign has given the impression that the two Madrid clubs may well be merely fighting for second place in La Liga.

Real Madrid retooled well in the summer and are enjoying the honeymoon phase of José Mourinho’s return. Madrid’s new Gálacticos have embraced a supposedly calmer Mourinho, and a harsh defeat at Real Betis is the only blemish on their record to date.

Atléti‘s preparations for the season were hardly ideal, blighted by Julián Alvarez’s plea to join the back-to-back La Liga champions. Atléti stubbornly resisted, and the striker, who scored twice in their 5–2 victory in this fixture last season, is back in the mix for Los Rojiblancos but has yet to get off the mark.

Another memorable derby day triumph for the hosts will see them usurp their cross-city rivals in the La Liga table heading into the first international break of the season.

Here’s how to watch what promises to be a scintillating Madrid derby.

What Time Does Atlético Madrid vs. Real Madrid Kick Off?

Location : Madrid, Spain

: Madrid, Spain Stadium : Riyadh Air Metropolitano

: Riyadh Air Metropolitano Date: Sunday, Sept. 20

Sunday, Sept. 20 Kick-off Time: 10:15 a.m. ET / 7:15 a.m. PT / 3:15 p.m. BST

How to Watch Atlético Madrid vs. Real Madrid on TV, Live Stream

Disney+ will stream Saturday night La Liga matches in the United Kingdom for the next three seasons, but Premier Sports 1 has the rights to this Madrid derby.

There’s more variety of streaming options in the United States, with the match being shown on fuboTV, ESPN+ and ESPN2. ESPN Deportes is providing Spanish coverage.

TSN Premium and TSN5 are streaming Sunday’s clash in Canada, and the derby will also be broadcast by Sky Sports and izzi in Mexico.

Country TV/Live Stream United States ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, fuboTV, ESPN App United Kingdom Premier Sports 1, Premier Sports Player Canada TSN Premium, TSN5 Mexico Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+, izzi

What’s Next for Atlético Madrid, Real Madrid?

Los Blancos were put to the sword in this fixture last season. | Angel Martinez/Getty Images

An extended international break means La Liga doesn’t return to our screens until Oct. 9.

The two Madrid clubs are back in action on Saturday, Oct. 10, with Atléti traveling to Alavés and Los Blancos welcoming Villarreal to the Bernabéu.

The pair have two Champions League fixtures scheduled for next month, too. Mourinho’s men have outings against Roma and RB Leipzig, while Atléti take on Manchester United and Stuttgart.