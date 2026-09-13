How Tyler Mahle is in Uncharted Territory in Best Way with Braves

With each start, Tyler Mahle gets closer to what will be a first in his career: being part of a playoff team.

The Atlanta Braves aren't the first team, technically, that he's pitched for that made the playoffs when he was with the team. However, something got in the way other times and prevented that first postseason start.

In 2020, the Cincinnati Reds were swept out of the Wild Card series in two games. Coincidentally, this came at the hands of his current team, the Braves.

Then, in 2023, with the Minnesota Twins, he needed Tommy John surgery five starts into the campaign. The Twins won the American League Central and reached the ALDS without him.

He even had the poor timing of pitching for a defending World Series champion that didn't even reach the playoffs. Now, he's pitching well, healthy and on a top team that needed him more than ever.

"It's special," Mahle said to the media Saturday night," It gives you a little extra drive. But, yeah, it's just fun. Everyone's having fun. Everyone's playing well. I was out competing and, like I said, I've never pitching ballgames like this."

He's had zero trouble returning the favor of getting this chance. In seven starts, he's pitched to a 1.29 ERA with a 0.92 WHIP and 38 strikeouts over 43 1/3 innings pitched. He's honed in on his top two pitches, the four-seam fastball and the splitter, with a cutter mixed in, and gone on a run.

Even without his best stuff, with his latest successful start being an example, he finds a way. With just three strikeouts and inducing seven whiffs, he pitched seven innings of one-run ball.

Mahle attributed two ways he's been able to help himself get deeper into games - one a personal reason, and the other a more humble one. The first is filling up the zone more and what he felt his teammates had done for him to be successful.

He credited Sean Murphy once again with his efforts behind the dish as well as the defense behind him.

"Pitching into the seventh with three strikeouts, you guys got to be making plays behind me."

To his point easy to give that type of credit when you have gold glove winners behind you, such as Matt Olson, turning multiple double plays for you in a night.

The result has been a pitcher who has been one of, if not the best of, any trade acquisition since the deadline. Mahle's ERA is two runs better than the crown jewel of the deadline, Tarik Skubal (2.93). Other desirable arms, such as Casey Mize and Robbie Ray, have ERAs over 5.00.

Jacob DeGrom has pitched well since vetoing the trade, but a 1.25 ERA since the deadline is better than a 3.28.

Maybe the Braves would still be in a solid spot. Maybe the Phillies are on their heels or ahead of them instead of being six games back. We'll never know otherwise, but suffice to say, they'd pick this timeline every single time.

While Mahle is in uncharted waters, the Braves are back in familiar territory. They're pushing for a division title, sit 27 games over .500 at 88-61 overall, and they could clinch sometime this upcoming week.

There are still two weeks left, and they already have more wins than any team that Mahle has pitched for before. What started off as an inconsistent year that was set back by a major injury has turned into quite the ride. It will make that first-awaited playoff spot that much sweeter.

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