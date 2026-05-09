Jarvis Delivers with Bat, Glove in Losing Effort for Braves

The Atlanta Braves got a solid night out of their young shortstop in a losing effort. Jim Jarvis was in the lineup for the second time in his major league career and delivered both offensively and with his glove.

At the plate, he went 1-for-3 on the night, with that base hit in the top of the fifth inning being the first of his major league career. His family was in attendance to see the big moment of his.

Defensively, he made a diving catch in the half inning before his first hit. He snagged a fly ball from Kyle Tucker that was quickly dropping over his head.

WELCOME TO THE SHOW, KID! pic.twitter.com/2nxFdRMEbe — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) May 9, 2026

He made a move to try to swipe second base, which looked to be successful. However, Drake Baldwin drew the walk, so it counted as advancing for that reason.

Jarvis was pinch-hit for in the top of the ninth in favor of Kyle Farmer to lead off the inning, but Farmer struck out swinging. Even with the slightly early end to the night, it was one that he'll be talking about for a long time.

He was initially acquired when the Braves flipped reliever Rafael Montero to the Detroit Tigers at last season's trade deadline. Since then, he's been a solid performer down on the farm. Through 33 games, he’s batting .305 with an .863 OPS, four home runs, 10 total extra-base hits and 20 RBIs.

He’s reached base in 30 of 32 games this season. He began the season on a 24-game on-base streak, and started a new one that’s six games in.

A notable performance came on Tuesday, April 7, when he set the Stripers’ record for most stolen bases in a game with four. The team overall that night set a record of 10 stolen bases.

“I’ve never thought about minor league records or, honestly, any kind of records,” he said in an interview with Atlanta Braves on SI last month. “It’s kind of just something that’s in the background, but it’s kind of nice to have something that your name’s in, you know?”

In both games he'd played in the majors so far, Jarvis has been the starting shortstop and batted ninth. Down in Triple-A, he's been the lead-off batter in the lineup, but getting the chance means he'll likely be up for batting anywhere in the order that the Braves see fit.

The Braves lost the series opener to the Dodgers 3-1 late at night out west. They're set for another late bout on Saturday night, albeit slightly earlier for East Coast viewers. Spencer Strider will be up against Blake Snell for a 9:10 p.m. first pitch.