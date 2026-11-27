The Joe Jiménez comeback arc has another chapter to it. The former Atlanta Braves right-hander has signed a minor league contract with the Texas Rangers.

This report came in collaboration with Ken Rosenthal and Jesús Cano of The Athletic.

Free-agent right-handed reliever Joe Jiménez in agreement with Rangers on minor-league deal, sources tell me and @Jesus_Cano88. Jiménez, 31, last pitched in the majors in 2024. He has undergone three knee surgeries since. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 27, 2026

Jiménez can continue his push to pitch in a major league game for the first time since the 2024 National League Wild Card Series. In September of this year, he pitched in a live game, down in Triple-A, for the first time since then.

During his two seasons that he saw action with the Braves, he made 128 appearances and pitched to a 2.81 ERA, a 1.06 WHIP and a 151 ERA+.

To his credit, the effort that he put in to try and get back to the majors left an impression on a major league team. It would have been nice to see the Braves keep him around so they could have a return on their investment, but the Rangers could have a solid reliever on their hands if he's able to keep shaking the rust off.

Lefty Joins System on Minor League Contract

The Braves added left-hander Parker Mushinski to a minor league contract. He's already been assigned to Triple-A. According to the team's transaction log, these moves were made on Nov. 19.

He's made 39 appearances across four different seasons going back to 2022. He didn't see action in the majors in 2025. Three of those seasons in which he saw major-league action were with the Houston Astros. His most recent season, 2026, was with the Rockies.

During his major league career, he has a 4.99 ERA and a 1.54 WHIP across 39 2/3 innings pitched. He provides an option in the system who has seen the majors before. He can get playing time in at the Triple-A lockout, and if the Braves need him when the season gets underway, assuming the season gets underway, then he's there as a potential option.

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