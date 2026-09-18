Magic Number, How to Watch Braves vs Astros

The Atlanta Braves head south to Houston, where they'll face the former World Series foes, the Astros, for a three-game series over the weekend.

After dropping the series in Chicago to the Cubs two games to one, the Braves have to wait a little longer to secure their spot in October. This weekend could see multiple reasons to celebrate if enough goes their way.

Consider this your guide for the weekend. Here is all that you need to know.

Magic Number

The magic is number is 1. Walt Weiss has previously said, jokingly, to let him know when that's the magic number to talk the playoffs. It's now the case. Somebody give him a heads up.

Here are the following scenarios that could give them a clinch. It just has to be one of them:

Braves win

Diamondbacks lose

Had the Padres lost to the Rockies on Thursday, then it would have possible for the Braves to clinch with a Padres loss to the Marlins.

The Diamondbacks, coincidentally, lost to the Marlins on Wednesday night. They're playing the Yankees this weekend, giving the Braves a higher probablility of clinching on Friday. The Yankees are in the postseason, but they're putting the finishing touches on postseason seeding. They have something to play for, which helps the Braves.

For the division title, the magic number is still 5. If the Phillies lose to the Mets on Thursday, the Braves could clinch as early as Saturday. With a Phillies win over the Mets on Thursday, the earliest that a clinch could come is Sunday.

How to Watch Braves vs Astros

All games for this three-game series are on BravesVision. If you're hoping to watch the Braves clinch a playoff spot, you'll need to either check with your TV provider (Spectrum, DirecTV, Xfinity, U-Verse, Fubo) or subscribe through Braves.TV.

Probable Starters

Friday, Sept. 18, 8:10 p.m.: Tyler Mahle (6-10, 3.91 ERA) vs. Peter Lambert (8-9, 3.71 ERA)

Saturday, Sept. 19, 7:10 p.m.: Grant Holmes (9-5, 3.49 ERA) vs. Hayden Wesneski (5-2, 3.70 ERA)

Sunday, Sept. 20, 2:10 p.m.: Martín Pérez (9-9, 3.07 ERA) vs. Hunter Brown (6-3, 3.43 ERA)

Unlike in the Cubs series, everyone is penciled in for this upcoming weekend. Chris Sale would have lined up for the weekend, but they're giving him until Wednesday to get extra rest.

The goal is for him to be October ready, and this strategy would also line him up with the start of the Wild Card series. That is set to start on Tuesday, Sept. 29. Barring the Dodgers stumbling late, the Braves need to be ready to go. Having Sale ready is a must.

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