Matt Olson Up for Another Award as a Silver Slugger Finalist

Matt Olson is up for another piece of hardware, this time for his effort in the batter’s box. He’s been named a finalist for the Silver Slugger Award, the lone Atlanta Braves player to be a finalist this season.

Congratulations to Matt on being named a Silver Slugger Finalist! pic.twitter.com/3eybAurGNc — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) November 5, 2026

He’s been named a finalist alongside three other first basemen: Milwaukee Brewers’ Jake Bauers, St. Louis Cardinals’ Alec Burleson and San Francisco Giants’ Rafael Devers.

So far, Olson has been recognized as the top first baseman based on his defense, taking home another Gold Glove earlier this week. Now, he has a chance to get further honors.

Olson has just one career Silver Slugger award to his name. He won it during his second year with the Braves, during his monster 2023 season. This season, when he was named All-Star for the fourth time, he assembled a resume that, while not making him a lock, gives him a compelling case.

Playing in all 162 games yet again, his 41 home runs and 75 extra-base hits were the most by a first baseman in the National League and were tied for second among all hitters in the National League as well. His .502 slugging percentage was second behind Devers, and his .823 OPS was fifth among National League first basemen.

Winners of the Silver Slugger Awards will be announced on Nov. 17. Since 1980, the Silver Slugger Award has been handed out to best offensive player at each position in each league, based on a vote from MLB managers and coaches.

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