Braves Add Another Member to Walt Weiss Coaching Staff
The Atlanta Braves are set to make another addition to Walt Weiss's coaching staff. According to The Athletic's Dan Hayes, they are bringing on Tommy Watkins. He will either be a third-base coach or a general major league coach. Those details are still being finalized, per The Athletics' David O'Brien.
This development could change the outlook of a recent hire. Tony Mansolino was hired and announced as the third-base coach. If Watkins ends up being a Major League coach, then that will likely hold up. If Watkins becomes the third-base coach, then it's possible that Mansolino could become the next bench coach.
Watkins had been with the Twins at the Major League level since 2019. Before that. he gained a decade of coaching experience in their minor league system. He also played for them, bringing a long era of his career to an end.
This move adds to a busy Monday night for the Braves. Shortly after this news broke, rookie catcher Drake Baldwin was named the 2025 National League Rookie of the Year. New award winner, along with a new coach. Not too bad a night.
More pieces keep coming together for the new staff under Manager Walt Weiss. He was officially promoted to manager last week.
Jeremy Hefner will serve as the pitching coach, and Antoan Richardson will serve as the first base coach. Both came over from the Mets. JP Martinez will serve as the Major League bullpen coach.