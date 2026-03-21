Braves Chris Sale Puts Nice Bow on Strong Spring Training

Chris Sale is rarely someone who will let a team down in any situation. He was dubbed yet again the Atlanta Braves’ opening day starter, and he went out and put on a nice performance after that to cap off his spring training.

On Saturday, he pitched six innings of one-run ball, allowing two hits and a walk while striking out four. He upped his pitch count to 86. A solid number that ensures a starter’s workload to open the season. If needed, he could likely throw 100 pitches next week.

The Braves whalloped the Boston Red Sox, 6-1, on Saturday. They improved to 19-6 during the spring as they aim for a return to form in 2026. Having Sale at peak form is a requirement for it to happen.

Another strong spring provides evidence that he can make it happen. In five starts, he had a 2.75 ERA, a 1.02 WHIP and 15 strikeouts across 19 2/3 innings pitched. It’s his lowest spring training ERA among years in which he made at least four starts since 2017.

Even if he hadn’t looked sharp, his performance last season would have netted him his seventh career opening day start, including what will be his second in a Braves uniform. The significance, unsurprisingly, isn’t lost on Sale.

“I feel like it’s an honor, you know?” Sale said on Friday. “I’ve always taken it very seriously, and I just appreciate. You can say it’s just another start, but opening day, you can say there’s something really special to it.”

Along with the opening day starter honor, Sale was handed a contract extension during the spring. He received an extra year guaranteed plus a club option, which could keep him around through the 2028 season, when he’ll be 39 years old. He will make $27 million in 2027 and could make $30 million in 2028.

He’s coming off another All-Star season, albeit one split in two by a freak rib injury. In 21 outings, 20 of which were starts, Sale pitched to a 2.58 ERA, a 1.06 WHIP, and 165 strikeouts over 125 1/3 innings. In his final 16 games, he had a 1.76 ERA.

If he had been healthy throughout the season, maybe he could have found himself in another race for the Cy Young. It would’ve been a tall task to beat out Paul Skenes, but a case for a finalist honor could have been within reach.

"I don't take that lightly," he said following his extension. "I want to represent this organization the right way. I want to do all the right things, go out and, you know, play the game I love to play, and, again, I'm thankful for that."

Not including the Spring Breakout game, the Braves have three remaining spring training games before they pack up and head back to Atlanta.

They head back to Fort Myers on Sunday to face the Twins. Reynaldo López is on the bump for a 1:05 p.m. first pitch.

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