Braves Closer Raisel Iglesias Joins Rare Company with Latest Save

When Raisel Iglesias closed out the Atlanta Braves' 6-5 win over the Marlins on Tuesday, he penciled himself into the team’s history books. It was save No. 100 in a Braves uniform. He’s one of five players to reach the mark with Atlanta.

He’s now in the company of Craig Kimbrel (186), John Smoltz (154), Gene Garber (141) and Matt Wohlers (112). It’s early in the year, so he has the chance to keep climbing in the franchise ranks for saves.

Averaging out the number of saves he has finished with during his first three seasons with the Braves, Iglesias would finish this season with 129 saves, putting him fourth all-time in Braves’ history.

Iglesias became one of 19 pitchers all-time to record at least 100 saves with multiple teams. He recorded 106 during his time with the Cincinnati Reds. He’s one of four active players to claim this feat. He joins Kimbrel, again, along with Aroldis Chapman and Edwin Diaz.

For a time, it seemed like this feat was possible. He lost his way a bit early in the 2025 season. However, once he found his way back, he made a mad dash for 100 saves. He has converted 21 consecutive save opportunities since July 28, 2025, the longest active streak in the majors. It’s the longest run by a Braves closer since Kimbrel converted 26 consecutive opportunities in 2014.

This career feat certainly put him in elite company. He’s alongside current and future Hall of Famers and perennial All-Stars.

“Iggy. He’s another one. He’s just a timeless wonder,” manager Walt Weiss said. “He’s still throwing the ball like he did several years ago. That’s pretty special.”

For good measure, he’s also on a scoreless run dating back to Aug. 30, and he hasn’t allowed a home run since July 23.

The Braves acquired Iglesias in a trade midway through the 2022 season. He was an addition to the bullpen to complement Kenley Jansen, and then he took over as the closer once the latter signed elsewhere the following season.

Despite the doubts from last season, the Braves took the leap of faith and brought him back for another year in 2026, re-signing him to a one-year contract worth $16 million.

After this season, we’ll see what he decides to do. For now, the Braves get to continue the ride of having a dominant closer continue to age gracefully into the late seasons of his career.

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