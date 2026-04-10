Braves Determine Next Step for Spencer Strider's Recovery

Spencer Strider will take his next step in his recovery over the weekend. Atlanta Braves manager Walt Weiss said Friday afternoon that he will have a live batting practice on Saturday.

The decision comes after his latest bullpen session, which came on the road in Anaheim. He threw two on the Braves' West Coast road trip.

There were no details given about how much Strider will throw during his live BP. Nothing was said in regard to when he would have a rehab assignment either. It can be expected that he will have at least one before his return.

However, it’s more likely he will have a couple, let alone one. He hasn’t seen live action since his spring training start against the Rays on March 11. It’s been about a month. Even if he’s been consistently throwing, he’s still deconditioned. He arguably never reached a full starter’s workload before he went down. He reached 61 pitches the last time he saw action.

Strider has been working his way back from an oblique strain he suffered ahead of opening day. He was set to make his final spring training start on Monday, March 23. However, he was scratched in favor of Didier Fuentes after his injury was uncovered.

Major injuries have impacted the last two seasons. The first was a UCL injury that required a brace to mend it. He went down two starts into the 2024 season and sat out for about a year. After making just one start after he returned, he was sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Once he got past those two ailments, he was available without fail during the 2025 season. While healthy, he struggled to find consistency.

In 23 starts, he pitched to a 4.45 ERA, a 1.39 WHIP and 131 strikeouts in 121 1/3 innings pitched. After being reliant on the power that was behind his fastball, he’s tasked with learning to pitch in a new way. During the spring, he worked to get his fastball back up to snuff while also working to mix his pitches better.

The starting rotation currently consists of Chris Sale, Reynaldo López, Grant Holmes and Bryce Elder. Martín Pérez is penciled in for his second start on Saturday. Jose Suarez was the starter the first time through the rotation.

The Braves are set to take on the Cleveland Guardians to start their homestand on Friday. Elder will be on the bump for a 7:15 p.m. first pitch.

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