Braves Nacho Alvarez Jr. Opens Up About Health, Reps at Catcher

It's a night-and-day experience for Nacho Alvarez Jr. this year compared to last. The Atlanta Braves'infielder is healthy. He's coming off representing Mexico in the World Baseball Classic.

Instead of being on the mend, he's had the chance to get serious action under his belt before the regular season has even started. There was a chance to see something different from what you would see in the environment that comes from spring training.

"Just the quality of baseball and the quality of players we had in the clubhouse," he said at Gwinnett Stripers media day on Wednesday. "I was just like a sponge with everyone in there."

Now, he has the chance to just do his thing and do it consistently. He once again will start the season in the minor leagues, but there is still a chance to find more consistency early. He doesn't have to stay in North Port and play FCL games first. He doesn't have to do rehab workouts. He just gets to play ball.

"Just being healthy is the best thing, you know?" he said. "It's the best availability that you can have. I don't have to feel like I'm rushed getting back, taking at-bats in Florida and then, oh, now, you got to go here and do that."

It gives him a chance to jump in sooner should they need another option in Atlanta. His availability, even with the injuries, still brought him an opportunity last season. When Austin Riley went down, he became the everyday first baseman. He was healthy to end the year, so he got to get reps in the Arizona Fall League, and he was able to jump in and get a spot with Mexico when it opened up.

During the World Baseball Classic, he batted .273 with a .924 OPS, with a solo home run. Of course, there was no WBC last year, but had there been, he wouldn't have been an option. Those moments on the world stage wouldn't have happened. Instead, he's been able to stay healthy, and now, the progress is translating to results that could bode well for him in 2026.

With the new, healthy season, Alvarez has been able to experiment as well. He got a chance to try out the catcher position in spring training, albeit not in-game. The Braves see him primarily as an infielder, but they like him as an option, just in case.

"I just think it gives myself a chance to stick arond the big leagues for a long time," he said. "I think that being able to back there is really valuable for a roster."

There was no mention of if he would try it in a game down in Gwinnett. There is an implication that getting work in as a catcher is still very much in play, but it's something that will likely be done in workouts for now.

The Stripers open their season on Friday, the same day as the Braves, at home against the Memphis Redbirds. Alavarez is going to be an everyday face there from then up until he gets his next challenge in the majors.

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