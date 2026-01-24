Braves Ronald Acuña Jr. Shows Off Full Capabilities in Latest BP

Ronald Acuña Jr. is showcasing what he can to show that he’s back to full strength. In a video the Atlanta Braves superstar posted on his personal Instagram page, he’s taking left-handed batting practice. MLB reposted it to their social media pages as well.

Despite the fact that this was not his usual side of the plate, he still managed to belt the pitch he saw high and deep. Acuña flipped the bat into the air and walked off as the video concluded.

Ronald Acuña Jr. launched this baseball LEFT-HANDED 😳



(via ronaldacunajr13/IG) pic.twitter.com/3rqJij0XnR — MLB (@MLB) January 23, 2026

The offseason is a time to toy around do what a player needs to do to get in shape. Are going to see Acuña batting left-handed more often soon? Not at all. There is how you look in batting practice, and then there is a live game. A lot of players can switch hit to an extent, even if they never do it in a live game.

All 3,666 of his plate appearances have come as a right-handed hitter. Expected it to stay that way until he comes out saying that that's going to change. Even if he doesn't pull a Mickey Mantle and start switch hitting, he's still one of the top hitters in the game.

The 2023 National League MVP returned from his second ACL injury and performed at a rocketing pace. In 95 games played, he batted .290 with a .935 OPS, 21 home runs and 42 RBIs. He managed to earn a spot in the starting lineup for the MLB All-Star Game on home field back in July.

His effort culminated in him winning the NL Comeback Player of the Year Award after the season's conclusion. If he is to be healthy next season, he could be back in contention for the MVP. He has stiff competition, but he is someone more than capable of forcing himself into the discussion.

During his time in winter ball in VenezuelaVenezuela, he was showing off his bat while also showing he can still fly on the basepaths, stealing multiple bases per game. He's making a case to represent Venezuala in the World Baseball Classic in March. That will give him a chance to warm up for the regular season while playing meaningful games for most of the time the Braves are down in Spring Training.

A lot of players benefit from that time in the international competition. Acuña is no different. As for the aformentioned MVP, it came after the last time he participated in the event. Something to keep in mind.

More From Atlanta Braves on SI