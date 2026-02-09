Braves All-Star Makes Surprise Appearance During Super Bowl Halftime Show

Bad Bunny brought plenty of notable stars to the latest edition of the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin had their moments to sing. Pedro Pascal, Jessica Alba and Cardi B were all present to be part of - wait, was that Ronald Acuña Jr.?

Yes, the Atlanta Braves all-star right fielder was among those in the crowd on the field. The Braves side of social media went crazy once they were able to take a closer look at who was in a picture posted by MTV.

Sure, the point was to show that Pescal was part of the show. However, the Braves had to make sure a certain former MVP wasn't lost in the shuffle.

Acuña was getting in on the Super Bowl action well before the game had kicked off. He posed with fellow Venezuelan athlete and Patriots kicker Andy Borregales. However, we thought that would be the extent of his time getting into the spotlight for one of the biggest games in sports.

Whatever connections he has in his circles, it led him to be part of Bad Bunny's halftime performance. It's safe to say he looks like he's having at least a half-decent time, even if he doesn't appear to be dancing.

With the Super Bowl being held in Santa Clara, Calif, this year, Acuña now has to come back across the country in the next few days for spring training. Pitchers and catchers are the ones who have to report on Monday, so he's in the clear. However, full squad workouts begin in a week. He's likely going to have to do some work with the team before he heads to Miami for the World Baseball Classic.

Since he has to go into baseball mode until November, at least he got his last hurrah of the offseason. It's a better last day of vacation than most of us are ever going to get.

The Braves first spring training game will be played Saturday, Feb. 21 with their first home game of the spring being the following day. Team Venezuela plays their first game on March 6, when they play the Netherlands, which has its fair share of Braves representation as well.

