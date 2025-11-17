Updated Braves In-House Closer Options if They Lose Raisel Iglesias

The Atlanta Braves are faced with the potential of being without closer Raisel Iglesias going forward. He’s a free agent. He’s expected to be heavily sought after. This could leave the team looking for new options.

There are other solid closers on the market, some of whom have been labeled as good fits for the Braves. However, matchmaking doesn’t guarantee that a deal will materialize. Additions to the bullpen could still come, and they have to, but none could necessarily be closer-worthy.

If that proves to be the case, the Braves might have to turn to options currently in their system to determine their next closer. Here is an updated version of this potential list.

Atlanta Braves on SI previously assessed options back in early October. However, since then, two names who were listed weren’t retained: Pierce Johnson and Tyler Kinley. Unless they are re-signed, they can’t be considered.

This time around, we’ll look at two of names previously listed for a refresher, along with two new options.

Dylan Lee

In save situations last season, Lee posted a 2.78 ERA and a 0.83 WHIP with two saves over 26 1/3 innings. He was primarily in the seventh-inning role last season but saw action later in games from time to time.

Since he’s a proven arm in the Braves bullpen, he's a prime option to come in for the ninth inning who is already on the team. For what it’s worth, Long Cool Woman in a Black Dress would be a fun song to blast in the ninth inning.

Joe Jiménez

Jiménez remains an option, but his prospects are a little trickier than the last time we looked at in-house options. His health remains in flux. Late in the season, he had been progressing, but then he suffered a set back. Since then, reports haven't been promising.

If he can fully recover from his knee injury and get in the Braves bullpen, he might be the best option on the roster. He pitched to a 2.62 ERA in his most recent healthy season back in 2024. He picked up three saves, but typically had the eighth inning under lock across 68 1/3 innings pitched.

Aaron Bummer

Bummer finished the season on the injured list with a shoulder, but there's no reason to assume he won't be back for next season. As a reliever, Bummer finished the season with a 3.06 ERA in 50 innings pitched.

When looking into the splits, the middle innings tend to be his sweet spot, so the Braves might opt to keep him pitching in a middle-innings role. However, a veteran on the staff, he could be worth taking a look at and seeing how he does in a larger, late-inning sample size.

Reynaldo López

Knowing that he could be the odd man out for a rotation spot next season, perhaps López is an option to consider. He has a solid sample size for succeeding as a reliever, especially after leaving the White Sox.

He had a 1.50 in 24 innings split between between the Angels and Guardians in 2023. He also pitched a scoreless inning for the Braves in relief during the doubleheader against the Mets to finish off the season.

A heavier workload has led to him missing time the last two season, including essentially all of 2025. Maybe, as a way to keep him healthy, the Braves could try him out in the late innings to see if he could potentiall be the closer. He has a good pitch mix that misses enough bats to make him a reasonable option.

More From Atlanta Braves on SI