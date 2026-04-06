Walt Weiss Gives Martín Pérez Vote of Confidence After Braves Loss

Martín Pérez got his chance to take the mound to start a game for the Atlanta Braves in the 6-5 walk-off loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday. He pitched five-plus innings, allowing four runs on five hits and a walk while striking out a batter.

If it means anything, the Braves got more innings out of him, both as a starter and a reliever, than they did when Jose Suarez got the start during the first time through the rotation.

“I think Martín did a nice job,” Walt Weiss said after the game. “Kept the game intact. So, I thought he gave us - certainly gave us a chance to win.”

When asked if Pérez had earned the fifth spot in the rotation again for the time being, Weiss didn’t give a specific answer. However, the answer he gave implied a vote of confidence. He simply reiterated that he thought Pérez pitched well and gave the team a chance to win.

"Yeah, I think Martin threw the ball well," Weiss said. "I mean, you know, we get a few hits here and there with guys on base, and we that game, but I thought he certainly gave us a chance to win."

That doesn’t mean that he will get the start next time, but Weiss sounds comfortable putting him back out there.

In his previous appearance, where he came in as a long reliever, he pitched 4 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing two hits and no walks while striking out three.

A slightly cleaner outing on Sunday would have allowed them to pick up the win, but it’s not totally on Pérez. Dylan Lee allowed an earned run, and Joel Payamps allowed the Diamondbacks to walk it off on the first pitch of the bottom of the 10th inning.

The offense can be cut some slack because they put up five runs. That should have been enough, but Weiss felt the game was winnable in the top of the ninth. The Braves had the go-ahead run in scoring position with no outs after Drake Baldwin tied the game. However, the following three batters went down in order to retire the side.

“I love the way we fought back and tied it up in the ninth, but I thought that was our opportunity, there - was to win that game in nine innings,” Weiss said.

So, for now, Pérez seems like the most likely option for the next time through the rotation. Suarez or an option behind door number three could get the nod, but we likely won't know until we get closer.

After taking the first two games of the four-game series, the Braves dropped back-to-back games for the first time this season. One night, they had the outing they needed from their pitching staff. The other night, the bats did their job. However, nothing synced up.

They head to Southern California next for another interleague bout, this time against the Los Angeles Angels over in Anaheim. Chris Sale is set to be on the mound. First pitch is set for 9:38 p.m. EDT (6:38 p.m. in Anaheim).

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