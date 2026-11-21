A new group of free agents have gone on the market following the non-tender deadline, giving a new group for the Atlanta Braves to look at.

Some could provide rotation help at a solid price, while others could help bolster the bench. Here are four non-tendered players who could be useful to the Braves in 2027.

Luis Gil, Starting Pitcher

2026 Salary: $2,162,500

It's not often that a starter who was named the American League Rookie of the Year in 2024 is non-tendered two years later.

While it's easy to just say some work with the Braves' pitching staff could do the trick, it's not quite that simple. He's battled injuries, most notably a right lat strain that cost him much of 2025.

Assuming he's healthy, he has strong offspeed and breaking pitches. Even when he won Rookie of the Year, his chase rate and walk rate weren't spectacular, and lefties had success against his fastball.

With that said, if the Braves can get him close to that 2024 form, they'd have a solid arm for the back end of the rotation.

Bailey Ober, Starting Pitcher

2026 Salary: $5,200,000

Another starting pitcher that the Braves could consider.

Some perks of Ober include strong breaking pitches. According to Baseball Savant, his breaking ball run value was in the 95th percentile. His walk rate is low, allowing free passes just 6.6% of the time.

As recently as 2025, he had a chase rate of 33.8%, good for the 94th percentile among pitchers. However, it dropped to 29.9% (44th percentile) in 2026.

A major concern with Ober is that he doesn't have velocity. His fastball averaged 88 mph last season. That same pitch tends to get lit up. The year before, it averaged 90 mph. He had an elbow injury, and that likely played a role in the dipped velocity.

If he can get his velocity back up, like Gil, Ober could make sense for rotation depth.

Trevor Larnach, Outfielder

2026 Salary: $4,475,000

The numbers indicate that he'd be mainly matched up against righties. He has a career .772 OPS against right-handed hitters compared to a .583 OPS against left-handed hitters.

Another good attribute for Larnach is his plate discipline. His 18.2% strikeout rate is in the 69th percentile on Baseball Savant, and his 10.4% walk rate is in the 67th percentile.

While his glove is just serviceable, he has a good arm. It was on par with Acuña's arm in 2026 (they were in the 84th and 85th percentiles, respectively).

Davis Schneider, Left Fielder/Second Baseman

2026 Salary: $813,500

There are two standout traits that he has: a high walk rate (18.6%) and a low chase rate (20.8%). The latter stat hasn't translated into a low strikeout or whiff rate, but it's still worth looking at.

He managed a .310 on-base percentage and a .624 OPS depite batting .145. A strong walk-rate and 11 of his 18 hits being for extra-bases were the reasons behind it.

His 43.2% hard hit rate was the highest of his career. Baseball Savant lists his barrel rate at 10.8%, which, if it qualified, would be somewhere in the low-70s in percentile.

His batting average on balls in play (BABIP) was .188 in 2026. That's unsustainably low. His career BABIP before 2026 was .280. If it improves in any way, the numbers could jump back up.

If you're the Braves, what would make the most sense is to get him in camp for spring training on a split contract and see how he looks. That would set things up to be a low-risk, high-reward signing.

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